Post-Vacation Blues: Why Coming Home Feels So Hard

Vacations are like eating a giant slice of chocolate cake. They're indulgent, euphoric, and for a brief moment, they make you forget all your worries. Then you come home, and suddenly, you’re in a stale office eating a sandwich at your desk, wondering why life feels so blah. Welcome to post-vacation blues, a common phenomenon that makes re-entry into reality feel like landing on the surface of the moon without a spacesuit.
You’re not alone, though. We’ve all been there... unpacking suitcases, scrolling through vacation photos, and trying to convince yourself that ordering a biryani is just as good as that grilled fish you had by the sea.
What Are Post-Vacation Blues?
“Post-vacation blues aren’t a clinical condition, but they can definitely feel like one,” says Dr. Janhavi Katdare, a psychiatrist who admits she’s no stranger to the phenomenon on her socials. “Many people feel sadness, anxiety, loneliness, or even changes in appetite and sleep after returning from a trip. This often happens because we feel pressured to dive back into our normal routines immediately.”
Essentially, your brain has been living it up on a chemical cocktail of serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins (the happy hormones released when you’re hiking in the mountains or doing karaoke at a cozy pub in Guwahati). When the fun stops, so does the party in your brain. “It’s an adjustment issue,” says Dr. Alpes Panchal, psychiatrist and co-founder of the Free Mind Initiative. “You’ve been on this elevated high, and suddenly, you’re back to mundane experiences. The comparison makes you feel lower.”
Why It Hits So Hard
Think of it this way: vacations are like Bollywood blockbusters: exciting, dramatic and packed with applause-worthy moments. Real life? That’s the endless rehearsal. As travel junkie Arjun Kathayat from Mumbai puts it, “In the mountains, you get a pause for self-reflection and existentialism. In the city, there’s this unspoken pressure to keep doing something. You can’t just be alone with your thoughts.”
Arjun’s post-trip epiphany? “It’s all moh maya.” Translation: in the mountains, you realize that life isn’t about the endless cycle of consuming and producing. Then you return to a world that thrives on exactly that, and the adjustment feels like trying to climb Everest without your oxygen tank.
How To Beat Post-Vacay Blues
The good news is, you can manage these feelings without booking another trip (however tempting that is). Here are some expert-backed strategies:
1. Take a Day Off Before You Dive Back In
Both Dr. Katdare and Dr. Panchal recommend taking an extra day off after your trip. “Use this time to relax, exercise, meditate or engage in mindfulness activities,” suggests Dr. Katdare. It’s like a buffer day for your brain to transition from sipping mojitos to answering emails.
2. Relive the Highlights
“Journaling about your vacation can help you relive those moments and feel grateful,” says Juhi Pandey, psychologist at Mpower Helpline. Write about the people you met, the food you ate, or the one time you almost missed the bus but didn’t.
3. Plan Something Fun For Post-Holiday Life
To ease the transition, Dr. Panchal suggests having something to look forward to—like a weekend brunch, a movie night, or even just a cozy evening bingeing your favorite show. “You can get through the week by focusing on that payoff,” he says.
4. Bring A Little Vacation Home
Incorporate elements of your trip into daily life. Loved the momos in Darjeeling? Learn how to make them. Obsessed with the tranquility of the mountains? Start your day with 10 minutes of silence, as Arjun does. “Spend silent time in the morning to reconnect with yourself,” he says.
5. Focus On Joy In The Everyday
“Trips are a way to fill life with joy and adventure,” says Pandey. “But they’re also a reminder that you can create those moments in your daily life.” Whether it’s exploring a new hobby, joining a group activity, or savouring your morning chai, look for ways to make your routine feel less like a chore and more like an adventure.
With a little mindfulness and a few strategic adjustments, you can turn that post-trip slump into a new appreciation for the everyday. If all else fails, there’s no rule saying you can’t start planning your next vacation right now!
Read more: