Post-Vacation Blues: Why Coming Home Feels So Hard

Vacations are like eating a giant slice of chocolate cake. They're indulgent, euphoric, and for a brief moment, they make you forget all your worries. Then you come home, and suddenly, you’re in a stale office eating a sandwich at your desk, wondering why life feels so blah. Welcome to post-vacation blues, a common phenomenon that makes re-entry into reality feel like landing on the surface of the moon without a spacesuit.

You’re not alone, though. We’ve all been there... unpacking suitcases, scrolling through vacation photos, and trying to convince yourself that ordering a biryani is just as good as that grilled fish you had by the sea.

What Are Post-Vacation Blues?

“Post-vacation blues aren’t a clinical condition, but they can definitely feel like one,” says Dr. Janhavi Katdare, a psychiatrist who admits she’s no stranger to the phenomenon on her socials. “Many people feel sadness, anxiety, loneliness, or even changes in appetite and sleep after returning from a trip. This often happens because we feel pressured to dive back into our normal routines immediately.”

Essentially, your brain has been living it up on a chemical cocktail of serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins (the happy hormones released when you’re hiking in the mountains or doing karaoke at a cozy pub in Guwahati). When the fun stops, so does the party in your brain. “It’s an adjustment issue,” says Dr. Alpes Panchal, psychiatrist and co-founder of the Free Mind Initiative. “You’ve been on this elevated high, and suddenly, you’re back to mundane experiences. The comparison makes you feel lower.”

Why It Hits So Hard

Think of it this way: vacations are like Bollywood blockbusters: exciting, dramatic and packed with applause-worthy moments. Real life? That’s the endless rehearsal. As travel junkie Arjun Kathayat from Mumbai puts it, “In the mountains, you get a pause for self-reflection and existentialism. In the city, there’s this unspoken pressure to keep doing something. You can’t just be alone with your thoughts.”

Arjun’s post-trip epiphany? “It’s all moh maya.” Translation: in the mountains, you realize that life isn’t about the endless cycle of consuming and producing. Then you return to a world that thrives on exactly that, and the adjustment feels like trying to climb Everest without your oxygen tank.

How To Beat Post-Vacay Blues