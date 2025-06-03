ETV Bharat / health

Feeling Low After Coming Back From The Mountains? You Might Have The Post-Trek Blues

You’ve just spent seven days hiking through the Himalayas. You woke up to sunrises that looked like God’s canvas. You sipped chai with strangers who became family. You stood under a million stars, convinced the universe was whispering secrets to you. And then... you came back.

Now you’re stuck in a traffic jam in the city, your inbox has 178 unread emails, and your trekking shoes are stuffed under the bed like some forgotten relic of a better life. What you’re feeling is real. It’s called post-trek blues (or post-trail blues in the West).

What is Post-Trek Blues?

Post-trek blues is that hollow, itchy feeling many trekkers experience when they return from the mountains to their regular lives. It’s not officially a disorder, but it behaves like one. You feel low, restless, disconnected. You look at your trekking photos on Instagram five times a day, not for likes, but to remember who you were up there.

“I felt completely lost when I returned from the Sandakphu trek in Nepal,” says Neha Sharma, a 32-year-old communications executive from Delhi. “Up there, I was present. Down here, it felt like I was just a notification machine.” Same goes for Pranay Ramesh, a Mumbai-based architect who went on the Roopkund trek. “The trek made me realize how insignificant my daily stressors were. But once back, I got sucked into deadlines and presentations. I cried in a cab one day because I missed the silence of the forest.”

Sound dramatic? It’s not. Ask any trekker.

Why Does This Happen?

Here’s a simple answer: because the mountains are magic... and life back home isn’t. Trekkers cite several reasons:

Dopamine Crash: During a trek, your body releases feel-good chemicals due to physical exertion, adventure, and awe. Once back, your brain misses that rush.

Digital Overload: After a detox from screens and distractions, returning to urban overstimulation can trigger anxiety.

After a detox from screens and distractions, returning to urban overstimulation can trigger anxiety. Loss of Community: Treks create intense, temporary friendships. When the WhatsApp group goes silent, so does your mood.

Treks create intense, temporary friendships. When the WhatsApp group goes silent, so does your mood. Existential Hangover: Hikes often bring clarity. You question your job, your lifestyle, your relationships. Returning to the “old you” feels like betrayal.

What Can You Do About It?

1. Normalize It