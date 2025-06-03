ETV Bharat / health

Feeling Low After Coming Back From The Mountains? You Might Have The Post-Trek Blues

Post-trek blues is that hollow, itchy feeling many trekkers experience when they return from the mountains to their regular lives.

Traveller feeling sad
Having the post-trek blues after that unforgettable trip? (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST

You’ve just spent seven days hiking through the Himalayas. You woke up to sunrises that looked like God’s canvas. You sipped chai with strangers who became family. You stood under a million stars, convinced the universe was whispering secrets to you. And then... you came back.

Now you’re stuck in a traffic jam in the city, your inbox has 178 unread emails, and your trekking shoes are stuffed under the bed like some forgotten relic of a better life. What you’re feeling is real. It’s called post-trek blues (or post-trail blues in the West).

What is Post-Trek Blues?

Post-trek blues is that hollow, itchy feeling many trekkers experience when they return from the mountains to their regular lives. It’s not officially a disorder, but it behaves like one. You feel low, restless, disconnected. You look at your trekking photos on Instagram five times a day, not for likes, but to remember who you were up there.

“I felt completely lost when I returned from the Sandakphu trek in Nepal,” says Neha Sharma, a 32-year-old communications executive from Delhi. “Up there, I was present. Down here, it felt like I was just a notification machine.” Same goes for Pranay Ramesh, a Mumbai-based architect who went on the Roopkund trek. “The trek made me realize how insignificant my daily stressors were. But once back, I got sucked into deadlines and presentations. I cried in a cab one day because I missed the silence of the forest.”

Sound dramatic? It’s not. Ask any trekker.

Why Does This Happen?

Here’s a simple answer: because the mountains are magic... and life back home isn’t. Trekkers cite several reasons:

  • Dopamine Crash: During a trek, your body releases feel-good chemicals due to physical exertion, adventure, and awe. Once back, your brain misses that rush.
  • Digital Overload: After a detox from screens and distractions, returning to urban overstimulation can trigger anxiety.
  • Loss of Community: Treks create intense, temporary friendships. When the WhatsApp group goes silent, so does your mood.
  • Existential Hangover: Hikes often bring clarity. You question your job, your lifestyle, your relationships. Returning to the “old you” feels like betrayal.

What Can You Do About It?

1. Normalize It

“Feeling low after an adventure is like missing college after a reunion. Don’t shame yourself for wanting to go back,” says Neha.

2. Plan the Next One

You don’t need to climb Everest next. “Even a weekend hike can give you a mental reboot. Having something to look forward to keeps the blues in check,” says Pranay, who regularly takes weekend hikes to the Sahyadris or Aravallis.

Weekend hike in the Sahyadris
Take weekend hikes regularly if you're having the post-trek blues (Getty Images)

3. Bring the Trek Home

Can you do one thing from your trek life in daily life? Maybe it’s journaling every morning like you did at base camp. Or carrying your steel bottle like a badge of your sustainability streak. Small rituals keep the memories alive.

4. Stay Connected

That guy from Himachal who helped you cross the river? That girl who lent you sunscreen? Stay in touch with them. A simple “Miss the mountains?” text can start a conversation that grounds you.

5. Move Your Body

Treks are intense workouts. When you suddenly stop all activity, your mood tanks. Try to replicate some of that energy. Go for runs, join an HIIT class, or just walk to your local vegetable shop instead of driving to buy groceries.

6. Talk It Out

If your post-trek blues don’t go away in a few weeks, talk to a friend or consult a therapist. Yes, therapy isn't just for heartbreaks.

You went to the mountains. You came back changed. But change doesn’t mean escape. It means integration. Use the mountain lessons here... amid the noise, the traffic, the chai breaks, and yes, even the Excel sheets. And when you feel the ache for the peaks again, pack your bags and go. The mountains aren’t going anywhere.

