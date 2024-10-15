Possible Treatment Of Parkinson's, Epilepsy, And Dystonia In Jabalpur Hospital

Jabalpur: The Super Specialty Hospital of Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College has started treating some diseases which till now were considered incurable. The doctors here claim that they have successfully treated many people ranging from seven years to 80 years of age. In this, diseases like Parkinson's, epilepsy, and dystonia are also being treated successfully in a very simple manner. This treatment is also completely free for the people associated with the government schemes.

Parkinson's Disease

This is a disease related to the nervous system, anyone who has this disease starts shivering in some parts of his body in the initial phase, then the voice starts wavering and facial expressions start changing. The patient suffering from this disease experiences weakness throughout his life and lives a life of helplessness. But Dr. Jatin Bajaj of Super Specialty Hospital, Jabalpur says, "This disease can be cured." Its technology is available in super speciality hospitals.

Epilepsy Disease

Epilepsy is a very dangerous disease, in which the patient often has seizures and suddenly the patient even falls while standing. Many times the patient's body becomes severely stiff. Epilepsy is a brain-related disease, which is sometimes considered incurable. However, there can be many reasons for epilepsy. Dr Awadhesh Pratap Singh Kushwaha, in charge of the Super Specialty Hospital, says, "Epilepsy can be cured and its treatment is also available in the Super Specialty Hospital of Jabalpur."

New Way of treatment

The doctor says they make a small hole in the brain. Through this, a wire is inserted and the part of the brain where there is a problem related to these diseases is cured through thermal energy. In this, doctors of both neurology and neurosurgery work together. This is a very difficult and complex process but all the facilities related to it have been made available in the Super Specialty Hospital of Jabalpur.

How to get a free treatment?

Treatment in Super Specialty Hospital is free. This hospital is a part of Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, hence people from lower and middle-class families holding Ayushman cards and benefiting from government schemes can also get treatment here.

Jabalpur's Super Specialty Hospital, built for Rs 300 crore, is the most modern hospital in Central India. In this hospital, work is being done on brain tumours, brain surgery and many such serious diseases which earlier people used to consider incurable and leave them. The government has provided very modern machines in this hospital.