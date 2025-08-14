What Your Snacks Are Not Telling You About Your Cancer Risks

It’s 4 pm. Your stomach growls, your energy dips, and your hand automatically reaches for that shiny packet of chips or the perfectly wrapped chocolate bar. It’s quick, it’s tasty, it’s comforting and it’s part of your everyday routine. You don’t think twice, because why would you? Snacks are meant to be harmless little pick-me-ups, right? Yet behind the salty crunch and sweet melt-in-your-mouth goodness, there’s a silent story playing out... one that doesn’t make it to the glossy front of the packaging. It’s written instead in the fine print, buried in the ingredient list, cloaked in scientific jargon you might skip over.

That story is about what your snacks aren’t telling you. About the preservatives that linger long after the flavour fades, about the sugar spikes that feel good in the moment but wreak havoc on your body, and about the artificial colours and enhancers that give your treats their irresistible appeal while possibly increasing your cancer risk over time. We live in an age of convenience, where food is designed to be shelf-stable, visually appealing, and addictive. But in the rush to satisfy our cravings, we often overlook the cost not in rupees, but in our long-term health.

Candies are loaded with sugar (Getty Images)

Convenient But Harmful

When grabbing the bag of chips or snagging a candy bar, we're often concerned with taste, convenience, or just satisfying a craving. What we least think about, though, is the long-term effect these foods might have on our health generally, on our cancer risk.

“Most popular snacks are filled with ingredients that have been connected to higher cancer risks but aren't immediately visible on the packaging. The reality is, what your snacks are not saying could be more devastating than you imagine,” says Dr. Tirathram Kaushik, Sr Consultant GI, HPB, Gastrointestinal & Thoracic Oncology And Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali in Mumbai.

One of the largest concerns is the use of processed foods and preservatives. “Most packaged snacks have artificial colouring, taste enhancers such as monosodium glutamate (MSG), and preservatives such as BHA and BHT. The ingredients are added to increase shelf life and improve flavour, yet some research indicates they can work as carcinogens, chemicals that have the ability to cause cancer in living tissue,” says Dr. Kaushik.

Main Offenders

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has placed processed meats (usually in the form of snack sticks or jerky) as Group 1 carcinogens, where there is enough evidence of carcinogenicity in humans. Another offender is processed sugar. Excessive consumption of sugars not only leads to obesity, which is a risk factor for many cancers such as breast, liver, and colon, but also results in insulin resistance and chronic inflammation (which plays a central role in the pathogenesis of many chronic diseases, including cancer).

A research article in the British Medical Journal discovered that those who ate the most ultra-processed foods had a significantly higher risk of total cancer and, specifically, breast cancer. They are most often rich in fat, sugars, and salt and poor in fibre and fundamental nutrients. “They have an unnatural structure that interferes with normal metabolism and potentially causes oxidative stress, another documented cause of cancer formation,” says Dr. Kaushik.

Even so-called “healthy” snacks are questionable. Much of granola bars, flavoured yogurts, or veggie chips are full of secret sugars, oils, and chemicals. Products boast “organic” and “natural” ingredients, but you might still be ingesting substances associated with chronic disease and cancer without reading them carefully.

What You Can Do

Although it's impossible to cut out all processed snacks, taking greater awareness of what you consume can reduce risks. Choose whole, unprocessed snacks such as fruit, nuts, plain popcorn, or home-made ones where you have control over ingredients. Carefully read labels, check for ingredient lists and avoid those containing artificial additives, high sugar levels, or hydrogenated fats.

Sources: