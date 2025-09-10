ETV Bharat / health

Physiotherapists Barred From Using ‘Dr’ Prefix, Not Trained As Medical Doctors: DG Health Services

New Delhi: In a major development, the Director General of Health Service (DGHS) has said that physiotherapists in India cannot use 'Dr' as they are not trained as medical doctors.

In a letter written to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) President, Dr Dilip Bhanusali, DGHS Dr Sunita Sharma said that usage of the prefix 'Dr' for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy – Approved Syllabus 2025 should be removed forthwith.

“A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public,” Dr Sharma said in her letter. In fact, it was IMA who raised the issue earlier with the DGHS.

“Yes, we have raised the issue with former MCI and DGHS, stating that physiotherapists can’t use the prefix ‘Dr’ as they are not medical doctors,” said Dr Vinay Aggarwal, former president of IMA, to ETV Bharat.