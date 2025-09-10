Physiotherapists Barred From Using ‘Dr’ Prefix, Not Trained As Medical Doctors: DG Health Services
IMA and other medical organisations have earlier appealed to the concerned authorities over the issue of using the ‘Dr’ prefix by physiotherapists in India.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major development, the Director General of Health Service (DGHS) has said that physiotherapists in India cannot use 'Dr' as they are not trained as medical doctors.
In a letter written to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) President, Dr Dilip Bhanusali, DGHS Dr Sunita Sharma said that usage of the prefix 'Dr' for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy – Approved Syllabus 2025 should be removed forthwith.
“A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public,” Dr Sharma said in her letter. In fact, it was IMA who raised the issue earlier with the DGHS.
“Yes, we have raised the issue with former MCI and DGHS, stating that physiotherapists can’t use the prefix ‘Dr’ as they are not medical doctors,” said Dr Vinay Aggarwal, former president of IMA, to ETV Bharat.
In her letter, the DGHS said that this directorate has received several representations and strong objections from various organisations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), regarding the use of the prefix 'Dr' and suffix “PT” by physiotherapists in India.
“Physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix ‘Dr’, as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery. Physiotherapists should not be permitted to practise primary care and should only treat referred patients, as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention,” the DGHS said, quoting the objections raised by IAPMR.
The Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical & Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007) had earlier decided that the title ‘Doctor’ (Dr) may only be used by registered medical practitioners of modern medicine, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and Unani. No other category of medical professionals, including nursing and paramedical staff, is permitted to use this title.
“The General Body had also obtained a legal opinion, which stated that any physiotherapist using the title ‘Doctor’ without holding a recognised medical qualification would be violating provisions of the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. Such a violation attracts action under Section 7 of the Act for contravention of Sections 6 & 6A. This legal opinion was adopted by the Council in its meeting held on 23.03.2004. Accordingly, the Committee reiterated that persons with qualifications in physiotherapy are not entitled to use the prefix ‘Dr’ under any circumstances whatsoever,” the letter further stated.
