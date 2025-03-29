Should Schools Ban Phones? Here’s What the Research Says

Smartphones and social media are an unavoidable part of life today, especially for children and teenagers. While many parents, educators, and policymakers worry about their impact, outright bans may not be the best solution. Instead, the key lies in teaching kids how to use these digital tools in a healthy and responsible way.

Banning Phones Isn’t the Answer

Many countries and schools have tried banning or restricting smartphone use among children. France, Turkey, Norway, and Sweden, along with parts of the U.S. and Canada, have imposed strict school policies on phone use. In Australia, social media access has been banned for children under 16. However, studies suggest that these bans may not have the desired effect. A study in England found that restricting smartphones in schools did not improve mental health, academic performance, or sleep. It also didn’t reduce overall phone or social media use. While technology-free spaces are important, simply removing access doesn’t teach kids how to navigate digital spaces safely.

In Australia, social media access has been banned for children under 16 (Getty Images)

For many children, digital access is a necessity for learning, socializing, and accessing important resources. For example, in sub-Saharan Africa, social media connects people to essential healthcare services. In Afghanistan, it provides a platform for women to access information on rights and safety. In China, LGBTQ+ youth have found mental health support through online communities. Cutting off digital access entirely could do more harm than good.

A Smarter Approach Is To Teach Digital Literacy

Instead of bans, mental health experts suggest a rights-based approach, where children are guided to use technology safely while protecting them from harm. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child provides a framework that emphasizes:

A smarter approach is to teach kids digital literacy (Getty Images)

Safety & Privacy – Children should be protected from harmful content and cyber risks.

– Children should be protected from harmful content and cyber risks. Digital Access – All children should have equal opportunities to learn and engage online.

– All children should have equal opportunities to learn and engage online. Education & Guidance – Kids need to be taught how to use social media responsibly, just as they are taught road safety.

Much like how we regulate driving with seatbelts, traffic rules, and driver’s licences, social media could be made safer through built-in protections, better parental controls, and regulations that hold tech companies accountable.

Teach kids to question what they see online (Getty Images)

What Parents and Schools Can Do

Bans may seem like the easy way out, but they don’t equip children with the skills to handle the digital world. Instead, parents and schools can:

Set Healthy Boundaries – Encourage screen-free time at meals and before bedtime while allowing supervised digital engagement. Teach Online Safety – Help children understand privacy settings, misinformation, and digital etiquette. Encourage Critical Thinking – Teach kids to question what they see online and recognize manipulative digital design tactics. Advocate for Safer Platforms – Push for regulations that require tech companies to design apps that protect children’s mental health.

Technology isn’t going away, and children will continue to grow up in a digital world. The best approach isn’t to take smartphones away but to prepare kids to use them wisely. Governments, schools, and parents need to shift the conversation from restriction to education, ensuring that young people develop the skills they need to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.

