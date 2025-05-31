ETV Bharat / health

PHCs In Rural Areas Are Better Prepared Than District Hospitals For Diabetes And Hypertension Care: ICMR

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that public health centres (PHCs) in rural areas across several states in India are better prepared for diabetes and hypertension care. However, diagnostic services were less available at district hospitals, indicating that secondary higher-level public health facilities were not fully prepared to manage complications of these two conditions.

"Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and district hospitals are critical components of India's public health system, designed to provide accessible care at different levels. While PHCs cater to basic health needs and preventive services, district hospitals are expected to manage more complex conditions and complications," said Dr Tamorish Kole, immediate past chair - Clinical Practice Committee, International Federation for Emergency Medicine, (IFEM) to ETV Bharat here on Saturday.

"In this study, diagnostic services were found to be less available at district hospitals, indicating a concerning gap in preparedness to manage the complications of diabetes and hypertension. Strengthening diagnostic capacity and overall infrastructure at district hospitals is essential to ensure effective referral and management of advanced cases," Kole said.

Diabetes and hypertension in India

India has the second highest number of adults with diabetes in the world, and more than one-fourth of adults have hypertension. Approximately three per cent of the total deaths in India in 2019 were attributed to diabetes.

As per the National non-communicable disease (NCD) monitoring survey (NNMS), 2017-18, the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among adults aged 18 to 69 years was 9.3 and 28.5 per cent, respectively.

The ICMR, through this study, tried to describe the preparedness of public and private health facilities for type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension management

Methods

A cross-sectional survey of the health facilities was conducted in 19 districts of seven States including, Haryana, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which included an assessment of both public and private health facilities.