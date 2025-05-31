PHCs In Rural Areas Are Better Prepared Than District Hospitals For Diabetes And Hypertension Care: ICMR

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that public health centres (PHCs) in rural areas across several states in India are better prepared for diabetes and hypertension care. However, diagnostic services were less available at district hospitals, indicating that secondary higher-level public health facilities were not fully prepared to manage complications of these two conditions.
"Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and district hospitals are critical components of India's public health system, designed to provide accessible care at different levels. While PHCs cater to basic health needs and preventive services, district hospitals are expected to manage more complex conditions and complications," said Dr Tamorish Kole, immediate past chair - Clinical Practice Committee, International Federation for Emergency Medicine, (IFEM) to ETV Bharat here on Saturday.
"In this study, diagnostic services were found to be less available at district hospitals, indicating a concerning gap in preparedness to manage the complications of diabetes and hypertension. Strengthening diagnostic capacity and overall infrastructure at district hospitals is essential to ensure effective referral and management of advanced cases," Kole said.
Diabetes and hypertension in India
India has the second highest number of adults with diabetes in the world, and more than one-fourth of adults have hypertension. Approximately three per cent of the total deaths in India in 2019 were attributed to diabetes.
As per the National non-communicable disease (NCD) monitoring survey (NNMS), 2017-18, the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among adults aged 18 to 69 years was 9.3 and 28.5 per cent, respectively.
The ICMR, through this study, tried to describe the preparedness of public and private health facilities for type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension management
Methods
A cross-sectional survey of the health facilities was conducted in 19 districts of seven States including, Haryana, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which included an assessment of both public and private health facilities.
"We used the Indian Public Health Standards and other relevant guidelines for assessment. The service domain score for four domains: equipment, medicine, diagnostics capacity, staff, including the availability of guidelines, and overall readiness score, was calculated following the Service Availability and Readiness Assessment manual of the World Health Organisation. The study considered a readiness score of ≥70 per cent to classify a facility as prepared for providing hypertension and diabetes services," the study said.
Results
Out of 415 health facilities covered in the survey, 75.7 per cent were public facilities. Most were primary care facilities (57.6 percent) and were located in rural areas. The study found that diagnostic services were less available at district hospitals (DH), indicating that secondary higher-level public health facilities were not fully prepared to manage complications of these two conditions.
"Efforts to strengthen diagnostic services are essential for the continuum of care, as there will be in-referrals of patients from peripheral public health facilities to DHs. Lessons from the India Hypertension Control Initiatives (IHCI) project can be adapted to ensure reliable drug supply and accurate information systems in primary health care facilities," the study stated.
Lack of essential medicines
"These findings are useful for programme managers and policymakers. By ensuring an adequate, uninterrupted supply of essential medicines and required staff, the programme managers can further improve the preparedness of all levels of facilities for NCD care," the study said.
The study also found that PHCs were better prepared for diabetes and hypertension care than sub centre (SCs), community health centre (CHCs), and sub district hospitals (SDHs). By ensuring adequate human resources availability and uninterrupted supply of essential medicines, programme managers can further improve the preparedness of all levels of public health facilities to achieve SDG targets, the study revealed.
Primary Health Centres into Health and Wellness Centres
According to Dr Kole, the government’s policy to transform Primary Health Centres (PHCs) into Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) is a commendable step.
"This initiative strengthens the focus on primary prevention, which is both more cost-effective and impactful compared to secondary prevention, particularly in managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. From a population health perspective, investing in preventive care through HWCs can significantly reduce the long-term disease burden. Early detection, lifestyle modification, and community-based interventions can curb the rise of non-communicable diseases, ultimately improving overall health outcomes and reducing strain on higher-level health facilities,” Dr Kole said, who is also a visiting Professor of UK based University of South Wales.