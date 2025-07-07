ETV Bharat / health

Pharma Industry In India Is Expected To Continue Growth: AIOCD

New Delhi: The pharma industry in India is expected to continue growing at the current pace until September 2025, with a potential for further acceleration thereafter, said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the latest report of the Indian Pharma Industry Performance for June has said that acceptance, awareness, affordability, and willingness to try new drugs for obesity management have propelled the growth of India’s pharma market, which today is almost 5 times what it was 5 years back.

"Though Semaglutide dominates the anti-obesity market with 66 percent share, Tirzepatide has managed to garner a market share of 8 percent within a quarter of launch. Semaglutide and Tirzepatide collectively share 75 percent of the anti-obesity market in terms of value. Earlier drugs like Orlistat restricted fat absorption. Newer drugs focus on suppression of appetite, lowering of gut mobility leading to longer satiety or fullness of stomach," the report prepared by Pharmarack stated.

The report further highlighted that anti-obesity as a condition needs a major change in lifestyle, eating habits and exercise schedule. "These drugs provide the initial momentum needed in the weight loss journey. Diet balance in terms of protein intake and other vital nutrients becomes mandatory while one is on the anti-obesity drugs," it said.