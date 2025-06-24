ETV Bharat / health

5-Step Personal Hygiene Strategy for Women Who Don’t Want to Get Wrecked by Rainy Season Infections

Optimize your intimate health for the rainy season with our 5-step strategy ( Getty Images )

Vaginal infections spike during monsoon. Humidity, sweat, moisture-locking clothes, and poor air circulation create the perfect Petri dish for bacteria and fungi. But just like you optimize your morning routines, you can optimize your intimate health with systems and checklists.

With science-backed advice from Dr. Nitin Gupte, gynaecologist at Apollo Spectra, Pune, let’s build a monsoon-proof, no-compromise protocol that saves you from discomfort, downtime, and doctor visits.

Step 1: The Big 3 Vaginal Infections

“Vaginal infections are more common in the monsoon because of high humidity, poor hygiene, and wet clothing,” says Dr. Gupte. Here are the usual suspects:

Yeast Infection (Candidiasis): Caused by excess moisture and fungal overgrowth. Symptoms are itching, white discharge, burning. Bacterial Vaginosis: This occurs when the natural balance of good and bad bacteria in your vagina goes haywire. Trichomoniasis: A sexually transmitted parasite. Often underestimated, easily preventable, but if untreated, it’s a nightmare.

Now that you know the enemy, let’s build your defence protocol.

Step 2: Post-Rain Checklist

“Change wet clothes immediately after getting drenched,” says Dr. Gupte. “Wearing damp undergarments or tight synthetic clothes encourages fungal and bacterial growth.”

Your actionable habit stack:

Always carry a change of cotton underwear in your monsoon bag.

Keep a quick-dry towel or a hygiene kit with intimate wipes in your gym or office drawer.

Invest in moisture-wicking innerwear (cotton + bamboo blends are great).

Ditch synthetic leggings and jeans. Go loose, airy, cotton. Trust your microbiome.

Buy a portable mini hair dryer and use it on cool air setting to dry inner thighs or folds if you can’t shower immediately.

Step 3: Smart Hygiene