Perimenopause: A Transition For Every Woman That No One Talks About

Perimenopause is a word that still feels distant, almost foreign, to many Indian women. Yet, it is a phase of life that nearly every woman will experience, a time when her body begins the journey towards menopause. This transition, often marked by unexpected changes, remains largely unspoken.

Dr. Neeta Gupta, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist in Noida, says that in India, women often don't even recognise the signs of perimenopause. “The most common symptoms are lethargy, hot flushes, anxiety, mood swings, sleeplessness, depression, decreased libido, joint pain, and even heel pain,” she explains. Imagine living with all these symptoms and still having to maintain the various roles women are expected to juggle—mother, daughter, wife, and professional. Now, imagine trying to do this without a language to articulate what you're going through.

A silent struggle

The average age for perimenopause in India is between 40 and 45 years. Yet, this shift can arrive earlier, especially for women leading a more sedentary lifestyle. "Women who don’t exercise, don’t monitor their diet, and have conditions like diabetes or hypertension tend to experience perimenopausal symptoms earlier,” Dr. Gupta says. The urban Indian woman, often caught in the swirl of work, family responsibilities, and societal expectations, seldom makes time for herself. Add to that a culture where conversations about mental and emotional health—anxiety, depression, mood swings—are still whispered or dismissed altogether, and you can see the isolation that perimenopausal women may feel.

Women in India are typically conditioned to endure in silence. They bear physical pain, emotional fatigue, and the mental strain of holding everything together. It’s no surprise, then, that Dr. Gupta points out, "Women are often hesitant to discuss these symptoms, especially the neurological ones like anxiety and depression."

How often have we heard, "It's just a phase," or, "You're overreacting"? Yet, perimenopause is not a phase to be endured. It's a crucial stage that deserves awareness, conversation, and care. Hollywood star Halle Berry recalled her own experience with perimenopause at a forum in Los Angeles this year. “First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip [perimenopause]. I’m in great shape. I’m healthy. I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I’m 20 years old. I’m going to skip that whole thing.’ I was so uneducated about it at that time.”

She realised how wrong she was when her trusted doctor couldn't diagnose the symptoms the actress was experiencing. “My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me. That’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women,” she went on to add.

How to deal with it

So how does one begin to navigate perimenopause with grace and confidence, rather than fear and confusion? The first step is recognising that it’s happening. For many, this means listening to the subtle signs our bodies are giving us. That persistent sleeplessness, the unexplained waves of anxiety, the sudden mood swings—these are not signs of weakness or of 'going crazy.' They are biological shifts, signals from the body that it is transitioning.

Yet, perimenopause doesn’t mean resigning ourselves to suffering. Dr. Gupta stresses the importance of daily exercise, especially strength training. “A high-protein diet, nutritional supplements, and a diet rich in calcium and antioxidants can help you cope with these symptoms,” she says. The solution, it turns out, is not in medication or quick fixes, but in nourishing our bodies in a way that supports this natural transition.

Imagine an India where women openly discuss their bodies and the changes they experience, where women recognize the importance of caring for themselves during perimenopause, just as they would during pregnancy or after childbirth. We must create spaces where women feel safe to share their experiences—without judgement, shame, or the cultural pressure to "tough it out."

This is why awareness is key. Many Indian women may not even know the word 'perimenopause,' let alone understand what it entails. This is not just about educating women, but also their families, their partners, and their communities. For women going through this phase, or approaching it, perimenopause is an invitation to reconnect with your body in a deeper, more compassionate way.

In Dr. Gupta’s words, “Women should not hesitate to discuss their symptoms. This is a natural part of life, and with the right lifestyle changes, it can be made easier."