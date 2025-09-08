ETV Bharat / health

Explainer: Peptides Are The Skincare Industry’s New Favourite Buzzword, Find Out Why

Ageing happens to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re a starlet, a Silicon Valley wunderkind, or your average over-caffeinated adult trying to keep it together by the third Zoom call of the day. Ageing is that relentless party crasher who shows up uninvited, along with wrinkles, fine lines, and the occasional existential crisis. But before you toss your moisturizer in the trash and resign yourself to a life of crow’s feet, let us introduce you to the little miracle workers making big waves in the skincare universe: peptides.

What Are Peptides?

If you’re picturing something sci-fi, like tiny robots infiltrating your pores to fight evil ageing agents, that’s not too far off. In reality, peptides are short chains of amino acids; basically small strings of building blocks your body already knows and loves. Think of them as the VIP messengers of skincare, sliding into your dermis and whispering, "Hey collagen, let’s get to work!"

What separates peptides from the average moisturizers or anti-ageing creams you find in a bargain bin at your local chemist? Their ability to actually tell your skin cells to produce collagen and elastin, the dynamic duo responsible for plump, smooth, and wrinkle-resistant skin.

Peptides can be applied in the form of creams, serums, moisturizers, face washes, toners etc (Getty Images)

Collagen and elastin are proteins your body naturally produces. In your 20s, they’re abundant, helping you look like a glowing goddess. But as time ticks on, their production slows down. Peptides swoop in and stimulate the production of these proteins. The result? Fewer fine lines, less sagging, and skin that doesn’t resemble a deflated balloon.

Peptides Vs. Wrinkles

In a 2020 study involving 22 Asian women aged 40 to 60, researchers tested peptides on their faces and necks for two weeks. The verdict? Noticeable reductions in fine lines and wrinkles. So if your reflection has recently started resembling a before picture in a skincare ad, peptides might just be the upgrade your life needs.