Explainer: Peptides Are The Skincare Industry’s New Favourite Buzzword, Find Out Why
Peptides are skin-tightening and pimple-fighting agents that fight skin ageing and keep it hydrated.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
Ageing happens to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re a starlet, a Silicon Valley wunderkind, or your average over-caffeinated adult trying to keep it together by the third Zoom call of the day. Ageing is that relentless party crasher who shows up uninvited, along with wrinkles, fine lines, and the occasional existential crisis. But before you toss your moisturizer in the trash and resign yourself to a life of crow’s feet, let us introduce you to the little miracle workers making big waves in the skincare universe: peptides.
What Are Peptides?
If you’re picturing something sci-fi, like tiny robots infiltrating your pores to fight evil ageing agents, that’s not too far off. In reality, peptides are short chains of amino acids; basically small strings of building blocks your body already knows and loves. Think of them as the VIP messengers of skincare, sliding into your dermis and whispering, "Hey collagen, let’s get to work!"
What separates peptides from the average moisturizers or anti-ageing creams you find in a bargain bin at your local chemist? Their ability to actually tell your skin cells to produce collagen and elastin, the dynamic duo responsible for plump, smooth, and wrinkle-resistant skin.
Collagen and elastin are proteins your body naturally produces. In your 20s, they’re abundant, helping you look like a glowing goddess. But as time ticks on, their production slows down. Peptides swoop in and stimulate the production of these proteins. The result? Fewer fine lines, less sagging, and skin that doesn’t resemble a deflated balloon.
Peptides Vs. Wrinkles
In a 2020 study involving 22 Asian women aged 40 to 60, researchers tested peptides on their faces and necks for two weeks. The verdict? Noticeable reductions in fine lines and wrinkles. So if your reflection has recently started resembling a before picture in a skincare ad, peptides might just be the upgrade your life needs.
Most of us know sunscreen is essential, but not all of us religiously apply it every day. That’s where peptide-infused sunscreens come in. Thanks to aromatic amino acids like tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine, some peptide sunscreens can block UV rays across a broad spectrum (190 nm to 400 nm). They actively support your skin barrier while helping fend off the sun’s ageing rays. Because let’s face it, premature wrinkles caused by UV damage are the skincare equivalent of your inbox on a Monday morning: unwelcome and unavoidable unless you do something about it.
Peptides As Pimple Fighters
If adult acne has been your constant, unwelcome companion, peptides are here to be your new BFF. Antimicrobial peptides can tackle the bacteria that clog pores and cause pimples. Take BPC-Thymosin, for example: it doesn’t just fight bacteria, it soothes inflammation, hydrates skin, and helps repair the skin barrier.
Then there’s Matrixyl peptide, which reduces scars, redness, irritation, and prevents future breakouts—kind of like your childhood best friend who always had your back, except way less dramatic.
Let’s not forget wound healing. Peptides don’t just stop at anti-aging or anti-acne; they help repair minor injuries, too. Thanks to their collagen-boosting and antimicrobial properties, they’re the reason your scratch from that ill-advised kitchen adventure didn’t spiral into a full-blown crisis.
How To Add Peptides To Your Routine
Peptides come in creams, serums, moisturizers, face washes, toners... you name it. Pro tip: pair them with hydrating pals like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid for a dream team that works better than your favorite sitcom duo.
They’re designed to sink deep into your skin, tell your cells to produce collagen and elastin, and leave you looking less “I haven’t slept in a month” and more “I own this day.” Peptides aren’t just another passing trend in a sea of unicorn-infused face masks. They’re a science-backed, results-driven approach to skincare that actually does what it says on the label.
