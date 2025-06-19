Is Peeing in the Shower Safe? Learn Why It Could Be Risky for Your Health

By Sneha Bharti

Bathing is a daily routine for most, and yet for some individuals, the urge to urinate while showering is fairly common. Many assume that relieving oneself during a shower has no consequences. However, thinking of it as harmless could be a mistake. Urinating (or not) while bathing is ultimately a personal choice, but several studies have flagged this habit as potentially harmful to one’s health. Some of the findings around this habit may surprise you.

What Does Research Say?

Certain studies suggest that urinating in the shower is a common behaviour. When water touches the body during bathing, it can stimulate the nervous system, raising blood pressure and prompting the kidneys to filter more fluid to maintain equilibrium. This response is known as immersion diuresis. During this process, the bladder tends to fill more quickly, which might create a strong urge to urinate. For this reason, many people relieve themselves while standing under the shower.

Contrary to these views, other studies indicate that peeing in the shower is not a healthy practice and could lead to infections. Urine contains bacteria and other waste products. When urine comes into direct contact with the skin (especially during an existing urinary tract infection), the risks can escalate.

Studies on the topic are divided and they make conclusive points (Getty Images)

A 2014 study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology also echoed this concern. For women, the risk is higher due to their shorter urethra, making it easier for bacteria to travel into the bladder. Experts strongly advise women to avoid this practice to reduce the chance of infection. It could lead to stress incontinence where you feel the need to pee again and again.

Strain on the Pelvic Floor Muscles

Urinating in the correct posture is essential—more so for women. Sitting while urinating is the natural and safer position. However, standing and urinating during a shower puts undue pressure on the pelvic floor muscles. Over time, this unnatural pressure can weaken these muscles, making it harder to control the bladder. This could eventually lead to urinary leakage or incontinence.

Risk of UTIs

Peeing in the shower increases the risk of UTIs (urinary tract infections), especially for women. According to medical professionals, the female body is not anatomically designed for urinating while standing. This often leads to incomplete emptying of the bladder, which can leave behind residual urine (a breeding ground for bacterial infections).

When peeing in the shower becomes habitual, it can make your urinary system overly sensitive. Over time, the brain may start signaling the need to urinate even when the bladder isn’t full, simply because you’re in the shower. This disconnect between actual bladder volume and the urge to urinate can lead to frequent urination patterns and lifestyle disruptions.

Increased Risk of Skin Infections

According to the National Library of Medicine, urinating in the shower can negatively affect the skin. Urine contains compounds such as urea, ammonia, and other chemical waste that can irritate the skin. This may result in dryness, itching, or even rashes; especially for people with sensitive skin.

Additionally, if you share your bathroom with others, urinating in the shower is not hygienic. Urine droplets and associated bacteria may linger on the floor, potentially spreading infections to other users. Practicing clean and healthy habits is always advisable.

A Habit That’s Hard to Break

What may start as an occasional incident can gradually turn into a hard-to-break habit. Eventually, the body becomes conditioned to associate the sound or feel of shower water with the need to urinate—even if there’s no actual need. This mental and physiological conditioning can interfere with your bladder control and complicate situations where access to a bathroom isn't immediate. Breaking the cycle becomes increasingly difficult the longer the habit is allowed to continue.

Sources:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3957746/

https://www.orchardclinic.com/articles/why-peeing-in-the-shower-can-lead-to-urinary-incontinence/

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)