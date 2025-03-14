A Pediatrician’s Guide to a Safe and Healthy Holi for Kids, How to Prevent Skin Rashes and Eye Infections

Holi is a festival of colours and joy, but for parents, it also brings concerns about their children’s safety. From harsh chemical colours to skin allergies and eye infections, the celebration can pose health risks if precautions are not taken. Says Dr. Kushal Agrawal, Head of the Department of Neonatology and Pediatrics at KVR Hospital, Kashipur, “With the right precautions, parents can let their children celebrate Holi freely without compromising their health and safety.”
Dr. Agrawal shares expert advice on how parents can ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi for their little ones.
Choose the Right Colours
Many commercial Holi colours contain harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and synthetic dyes that can trigger allergic reactions, rashes, and even long-term skin damage. Instead, opt for natural and organic colours made from turmeric, marigolds, beets, or sandalwood. These plant-based alternatives are gentle on the skin and significantly reduce health risks.
Protect Your Child’s Skin and Hair
Holi colours can be tough to wash off and may cause irritation if they seep into the skin or scalp. To create a protective barrier, follow these steps before your child joins the festivities:
- Apply Oil: Gently massage coconut or almond oil onto your child’s skin and hair before they play Holi. This prevents colours from settling in and makes cleanup easier.
- Wear Full-Sleeved Clothing: Dress your child in cotton clothes that cover most of their body. This reduces direct exposure to colours while allowing comfort.
- Use Sunscreen: Since Holi is played outdoors, prolonged sun exposure can lead to sunburns and dehydration. Apply a paediatrician-approved sunscreen to protect your child’s skin.
- Hydration and Nutrition: Amidst the excitement, children often forget to drink water, leading to dehydration. Offer frequent water breaks and serve fresh homemade snacks instead of store-bought sweets that may contain artificial colours and preservatives.
Eye Safety
Holi colours can cause severe discomfort and infections if they enter a child’s eyes. Dr. Agrawal recommends these precautions:
- Use Protective Eyewear: Child-friendly sunglasses or goggles can shield their eyes from coloured powders and water sprays.
- Teach Gentle Play: Instruct children not to throw colours directly at the face. Encourage them to play responsibly to avoid accidental eye injuries.
- Immediate First Aid: If colours enter the eyes, rinse them immediately with clean water. Avoid rubbing, as this can worsen irritation. If redness or discomfort persists, seek medical help.
Special Precautions for Babies
For infants below six months, it’s best to keep them indoors and away from colours and noise. Parents can involve them symbolically by applying a small turmeric mark on the forehead. For toddlers aged 1-3 years, minimal exposure to natural colours and supervised water play is advisable. A trusted caregiver should always be present to monitor their safety.
Post-Holi Cleanup
Removing colours safely is just as important as taking precautions beforehand. Dr. Agrawal suggests the following steps:
- Use Lukewarm Water: Harsh scrubbing can damage delicate skin. Instead, wash off colours gently with lukewarm water and a mild, fragrance-free soap.
- Check Hidden Areas: Pay special attention to skin folds, behind the ears, and between fingers and toes where colours may get trapped.
- Apply Moisturizer: Hydrate the skin with a gentle lotion or coconut oil after cleansing to soothe any irritation.
Watch for Allergic Reactions
Even with the best precautions, some children may develop allergic reactions. Symptoms like redness, itching, swelling, or discomfort should be monitored closely. Mild irritation usually subsides with cleansing and moisturizing, but if symptoms persist, consult a doctor immediately.
This Holi, let’s celebrate with vibrant colours, mindful choices, and a focus on well-being.
Read more: