A Pediatrician’s Guide to a Safe and Healthy Holi for Kids, How to Prevent Skin Rashes and Eye Infections

Holi is a festival of colours and joy, but for parents, it also brings concerns about their children’s safety. From harsh chemical colours to skin allergies and eye infections, the celebration can pose health risks if precautions are not taken. Says Dr. Kushal Agrawal, Head of the Department of Neonatology and Pediatrics at KVR Hospital, Kashipur, “With the right precautions, parents can let their children celebrate Holi freely without compromising their health and safety.”

Dr. Agrawal shares expert advice on how parents can ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi for their little ones.

Choose the Right Colours

Many commercial Holi colours contain harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and synthetic dyes that can trigger allergic reactions, rashes, and even long-term skin damage. Instead, opt for natural and organic colours made from turmeric, marigolds, beets, or sandalwood. These plant-based alternatives are gentle on the skin and significantly reduce health risks.

Protect Your Child’s Skin and Hair

Holi colours can be tough to wash off and may cause irritation if they seep into the skin or scalp. To create a protective barrier, follow these steps before your child joins the festivities:

Apply Oil: Gently massage coconut or almond oil onto your child’s skin and hair before they play Holi. This prevents colours from settling in and makes cleanup easier.

Gently massage coconut or almond oil onto your child’s skin and hair before they play Holi. This prevents colours from settling in and makes cleanup easier. Wear Full-Sleeved Clothing: Dress your child in cotton clothes that cover most of their body. This reduces direct exposure to colours while allowing comfort.

Dress your child in cotton clothes that cover most of their body. This reduces direct exposure to colours while allowing comfort. Use Sunscreen: Since Holi is played outdoors, prolonged sun exposure can lead to sunburns and dehydration. Apply a paediatrician-approved sunscreen to protect your child’s skin.

Since Holi is played outdoors, prolonged sun exposure can lead to sunburns and dehydration. Apply a paediatrician-approved sunscreen to protect your child’s skin. Hydration and Nutrition: Amidst the excitement, children often forget to drink water, leading to dehydration. Offer frequent water breaks and serve fresh homemade snacks instead of store-bought sweets that may contain artificial colours and preservatives.

Eye Safety