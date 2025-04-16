ETV Bharat / health

The Hidden Link Between PCOS and Fatty Liver: What Women Need to Know

For decades, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has been treated as a hormonal condition that affects a woman’s reproductive system. Irregular periods, stubborn acne, excess facial hair, and infertility have long been its most visible red flags. But recent research shows a less visible association: one that involves the liver, of all organs.

Yes, you read that right. “If you have PCOS, there’s a higher-than-average chance that your liver may also be under stress,” says Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals. Specifically, many women with PCOS are now being diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD): a condition where fat accumulates in liver cells in the absence of alcohol use. It all boils down to insulin resistance, a shared root cause that binds these two metabolic conditions. This connection isn’t just found in women who are overweight. Even lean women with PCOS are now being diagnosed with NAFLD, making it essential for all PCOS patients to screen for liver health.

What’s the Connection Between PCOS and Fatty Liver?

At first glance, PCOS and fatty liver disease seem worlds apart. One affects the ovaries, the other the liver. But dig deeper, and they begin to look more like two sides of the same metabolic coin.

“In PCOS, the body becomes resistant to insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. This insulin resistance triggers elevated insulin levels, or hyperinsulinemia, which in turn drives two critical problems,” says Dr. Badiger.

1) Androgen Overproduction – The ovaries respond to excess insulin by producing more male hormones (androgens), leading to acne, hair growth, and ovulation issues.

2) Fat Accumulation in the Liver – At the same time, high insulin levels promote fat storage in the liver, increasing the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The liver is one of the most important yet underrated regulators of hormonal health. It’s responsible for metabolizing and clearing excess hormones, especially estrogens and androgens. But when fat builds up in the liver, its efficiency takes a hit. This creates a vicious cycle: