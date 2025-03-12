ETV Bharat / health

Kerala Teen's Death From Anorexia Brings Attention To Eating Disorders In Gen Z and Gen Alpha Teens, Some Damage Control Tips For Parents

Parents have a duty to create a home environment where food is celebrated, bodies are respected, and unrealistic standards are questioned.

Eating disorders in teens are on the rise
Eating disorders in teens are on the rise, and thinspiration trends are partly to blame (Getty Images)
Published : Mar 12, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

There are a few unshakable truths about teenagers: their taste in music will baffle you, and they will, at some point, attempt to survive on a diet consisting entirely of instant noodles. But as much as we may chuckle at their erratic eating habits, the tragic case of 18-year-old Sree Nanda from Kerala reminds us that food (or the lack of it) is no laughing matter.

Sree Nanda suffered from anorexia and weighed just 24 kg at the time of her passing in a hospital. For nearly six months, she concealed her disordered eating from her family, and survived on nothing but hot water. By the time she was hospitalized, it was too late. Her story is a wake-up call for parents.

Sree Nanda
Sree Nanda lost her life due to anorexia nervosa (ETV Bharat)

What Is Anorexia Nervosa?

Anorexia nervosa is a serious eating disorder where a person has an intense fear of gaining weight and severely restricts their food intake, even when they are dangerously underweight. People with anorexia often see themselves as overweight, even if they are extremely thin. This can lead to excessive dieting, extreme exercise, and even avoiding meals altogether as in the case of Sree Nanda.

Over time, the lack of proper nutrition can cause severe health problems, including weakness, organ damage, and even death if left untreated. Anorexia is now considered a mental health condition that requires medical and psychological support to overcome.
The Pressure Cooker of Modern Adolescence

For teenagers today, social media dictates beauty standards, diet culture lurks behind every hashtag, and photo filters smooth away reality like an overenthusiastic plastic surgeon. While it’s tempting to roll our eyes at their obsession with influencers, the reality is that social media often sets impossibly high beauty standards. “Thinspiration” trends, glorification of extreme diets, and unrealistic body ideals flood their screens daily. And before you know it, your once-happy child is measuring almonds and turning down birthday cake because they read somewhere that sugar is 'poison.'

The adolescent brain craves independence but desperately needs guidance. It insists on making its own choices but also follows trends like a herd of particularly anxious sheep. When it comes to food, teenagers are especially vulnerable to restrictive diets, binge-eating cycles, and disordered thinking about body image.

According to experts, fostering healthy eating habits and self-acceptance early in life is crucial. Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, an infertility and IVF expert, emphasizes that a well-balanced diet rich in leafy greens, dry fruits, and home-cooked meals is key to overall health, including reproductive health in later years. But how do you convince your teenager that dal-chawal is a better option than skipping meals in the name of fitness?

What Parents Can Do

1. Encourage a Positive Relationship with Food

Labeling food as “good” or “bad” can create an unhealthy fear of eating. Instead of focusing on restrictions, focus on nourishment. Make mealtimes an enjoyable experience rather than a battle of wills.

2. Talk About Social Media With a Critical Eye

Mother and teenage daughter
Let your daughter know of the filters behind social media influencers (Getty Images)

Discuss how unrealistic beauty standards are created and why they shouldn’t dictate self-worth. Show them unedited pictures of real people and remind them that Instagram influencers are often one Photoshop tool away from fiction.

3. Lead by Example

If you regularly criticize your own body or engage in extreme dieting, your daughter is likely to absorb those attitudes. Model balanced eating and self-acceptance. Have a piece of cake now and then. Show them that health isn’t about deprivation but about variety.

4. Teach Coping Mechanisms That Aren’t Food-Related

Adolescence is stressful, and sometimes food becomes a tool for control. Encourage mindfulness activities like deep breathing, journalling, or engaging in hobbies that bring joy. Help your children understand emotions without resorting to food as a coping mechanism.

5. Encourage Body Positivity

It’s not enough to tell them, “Looks don’t matter.” Instead, remind them that their bodies are amazing for what they can do, not just how they look. Focus on strength, health, and energy rather than weight and size.

6. Recognize Warning Signs Early

If your child suddenly avoids meals, develops an intense fear of certain foods, or has extreme mood swings related to eating, take it seriously. Seek professional help before disordered eating becomes life-threatening.

Teenagers will always push boundaries, roll their eyes at parental wisdom, and insist that they are, in fact, “totally fine.” But Sree Nanda’s story shows that not all food struggles are phases; some can be fatal.

