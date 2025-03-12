ETV Bharat / health

Kerala Teen's Death From Anorexia Brings Attention To Eating Disorders In Gen Z and Gen Alpha Teens, Some Damage Control Tips For Parents

There are a few unshakable truths about teenagers: their taste in music will baffle you, and they will, at some point, attempt to survive on a diet consisting entirely of instant noodles. But as much as we may chuckle at their erratic eating habits, the tragic case of 18-year-old Sree Nanda from Kerala reminds us that food (or the lack of it) is no laughing matter.

Sree Nanda suffered from anorexia and weighed just 24 kg at the time of her passing in a hospital. For nearly six months, she concealed her disordered eating from her family, and survived on nothing but hot water. By the time she was hospitalized, it was too late. Her story is a wake-up call for parents.

What Is Anorexia Nervosa?

Anorexia nervosa is a serious eating disorder where a person has an intense fear of gaining weight and severely restricts their food intake, even when they are dangerously underweight. People with anorexia often see themselves as overweight, even if they are extremely thin. This can lead to excessive dieting, extreme exercise, and even avoiding meals altogether as in the case of Sree Nanda.

Over time, the lack of proper nutrition can cause severe health problems, including weakness, organ damage, and even death if left untreated. Anorexia is now considered a mental health condition that requires medical and psychological support to overcome.

The Pressure Cooker of Modern Adolescence

For teenagers today, social media dictates beauty standards, diet culture lurks behind every hashtag, and photo filters smooth away reality like an overenthusiastic plastic surgeon. While it’s tempting to roll our eyes at their obsession with influencers, the reality is that social media often sets impossibly high beauty standards. “Thinspiration” trends, glorification of extreme diets, and unrealistic body ideals flood their screens daily. And before you know it, your once-happy child is measuring almonds and turning down birthday cake because they read somewhere that sugar is 'poison.'

The adolescent brain craves independence but desperately needs guidance. It insists on making its own choices but also follows trends like a herd of particularly anxious sheep. When it comes to food, teenagers are especially vulnerable to restrictive diets, binge-eating cycles, and disordered thinking about body image.

According to experts, fostering healthy eating habits and self-acceptance early in life is crucial. Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, an infertility and IVF expert, emphasizes that a well-balanced diet rich in leafy greens, dry fruits, and home-cooked meals is key to overall health, including reproductive health in later years. But how do you convince your teenager that dal-chawal is a better option than skipping meals in the name of fitness?

What Parents Can Do

1. Encourage a Positive Relationship with Food