Parenting Tip: Children Move From Just Seeing Emotions to Actually ‘Feeling’ Them Over Time

Why do little kids sometimes seem baffled when grown-ups wear their emotional hearts on their sleeves? That’s the question the people at Peking University and the University of Wisconsin decided to tackle. The answer, it appears, is that children gradually shift from simply recognizing facial expressions to actually understanding the feelings behind them.
Published recently in Nature Communications, the study led by Wanze Xie and Seth Pollak explores how 5- to 10-year-olds go from instinctively guessing emotions to doing something far more sophisticated: thinking about them.
Seeing, Not Yet Feeling
In the first excursion into kids’ minds, researchers attached EEG electrodes to their scalps and flashed faces showing happiness, sadness, fear, and anger. Even the five-year-olds' scant grey matter lit up, verifiably recognizing the emotion.
So, even preschoolers can see when someone looks angry or happy, registering it in the temporo-occipital region, a part of the brain that’s basically wired for “face, meet emotion.” But they’re still only seeing. They haven’t yet developed the mental glossary to name what they see.
Evolving Emotional Vocabulary
Children were then asked to rate the similarity between words like “crying,” “laughing,” and “scared.” Older kids, naturally, began associating “crying” with more nuanced emotions... maybe sadness, maybe frustration, maybe even relief. It’s like emotional Spotify recommendations becoming more accurate with time and experience.
Young kids see “crying” and they label it “sad.” Ten minutes later, they’ll see another expression and still say “sad.” Older kids might say, “Hmm… upset or tired?”
Sorting Feelings Like Champions
Finally, the bambini were set loose with sorting tasks. The younger pack grouped emotions into just two big bins: Good vs. Bad; happy vs. not-happy. By age ten, kids are making fine distinctions, sorting “fear” into a different slot than “anger.” And that is the hallmark of maturation: turning emotionally coarse coal into emotionally nuanced diamonds.
The Big Revelation
Bringing all the data together using tools like Representational Similarity Analysis (RSA) and Generalized Estimating Equations (GEE), the researchers essentially traced children’s subtle evolution from pure perception to emotion cognition. In plain English: early on, kids rely on visual cues (as in, “That’s a frown, so somebody’s mad.”) Later, they rely on context and knowledge (“They probably glared at me because I spilled their juice”). This is for social survival.
Understanding this shift has practical implications for how we teach empathy, support children with social difficulties, or design educational programs. When you know that kids aged seven are more concept-driven than cue-driven, you can adapt your teaching... and maybe avoid misreading your own child when they stare at you blankly while you try to solemnly convey your disappointment.
Next time your kid gives you a puzzled look, just remember: they’re in the middle of this miraculous shift. Give them time.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-90613-z#
