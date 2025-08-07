ETV Bharat / health

Parenting Tip: Children Move From Just Seeing Emotions to Actually ‘Feeling’ Them Over Time

Why do little kids sometimes seem baffled when grown-ups wear their emotional hearts on their sleeves? That’s the question the people at Peking University and the University of Wisconsin decided to tackle. The answer, it appears, is that children gradually shift from simply recognizing facial expressions to actually understanding the feelings behind them.

Published recently in Nature Communications, the study led by Wanze Xie and Seth Pollak explores how 5- to 10-year-olds go from instinctively guessing emotions to doing something far more sophisticated: thinking about them.

Seeing, Not Yet Feeling

In the first excursion into kids’ minds, researchers attached EEG electrodes to their scalps and flashed faces showing happiness, sadness, fear, and anger. Even the five-year-olds' scant grey matter lit up, verifiably recognizing the emotion.

Illustration of the findings (Image courtesy Peking University & University of Wisconsin)

So, even preschoolers can see when someone looks angry or happy, registering it in the temporo-occipital region, a part of the brain that’s basically wired for “face, meet emotion.” But they’re still only seeing. They haven’t yet developed the mental glossary to name what they see.

Evolving Emotional Vocabulary

Children were then asked to rate the similarity between words like “crying,” “laughing,” and “scared.” Older kids, naturally, began associating “crying” with more nuanced emotions... maybe sadness, maybe frustration, maybe even relief. It’s like emotional Spotify recommendations becoming more accurate with time and experience.