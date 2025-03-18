Is Another Pandemic On The Horizon? New Coronavirus Found In Brazilian Bats

A new coronavirus has been found in bats in Brazil, and scientists are now working to determine whether it could infect humans. The virus was discovered in the Ceará state and is closely related to MERS-CoV. Researchers from Brazil and Hong Kong University (HKU) identified the virus in samples taken from bats. MERS-CoV is the virus responsible for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a disease that has caused outbreaks in the past.

While there is no immediate evidence that it can spread to humans, early findings suggest it might have the potential to do so. Further experiments in 2025 will explore whether this virus can bind to human cells.

What Do We Know About This New Bat Virus?

The scientists from São Paulo and Ceará discovered the virus in bats in Fortaleza, Ceará, during routine surveillance, in collaboration with HKU.

Which bats carried it? The virus was found in two different bat species:

Molossus molossus (an insect-eating bat)

Artibeus lituratus (a fruit-eating bat)

How similar is it to MERS? Genetic analysis showed that this new virus shares 71.9% of its genome with MERS-CoV, and the spike protein (the part of the virus that helps it enter cells) is 71.74% similar to the one in MERS.

MERS has been known to spread from animals (mainly camels) to humans, causing severe respiratory illness. While this new virus hasn’t been shown to infect humans yet, its similarities to MERS mean scientists need to investigate further.

Could This Virus Spread to Humans?

For now, we don’t know if the virus can infect people. However, scientists found parts of the spike protein that suggest it could interact with the same receptor MERS-CoV uses to infect human cells. “Right now, we aren’t sure if this virus can infect humans,” said Bruna Stefanie Silvério, the study’s lead researcher. “But based on what we’ve found, we need to conduct further experiments.”

To confirm whether this virus poses a risk to humans, experiments will be conducted in high-biosecurity laboratories at Hong Kong University in 2025. These tests will determine if the virus can bind to human cells and potentially spread between people.

Why Are Bats Important for Virus Research?

Bats are natural virus carriers and have been linked to several major disease outbreaks, including SARS, MERS, and Ebola. However, most bat viruses never make the jump to humans.

“Bats are important viral reservoirs, which is why we need ongoing surveillance,” said Ricardo Durães-Carvalho, one of the study’s senior researchers. “Monitoring them helps us understand which viruses are circulating and whether they pose a risk to other animals or even humans.”

This study is part of a broader research effort to track emerging viruses and improve our ability to predict and prevent future outbreaks. Scientists will continue monitoring bat populations to track new and emerging viruses.

“Our findings highlight the need for better global virus monitoring systems,” said Durães-Carvalho. “With the right tools, we can detect and respond to potential threats before they become serious public health crises.”