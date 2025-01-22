ETV Bharat / health

Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Meds Tied To Increased Risk Of Kidney And Pancreas Problems

In the world of modern medicine, few phenomena are as captivating as the rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists, the so-called “miracle weight-loss drugs” sold under brand names like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound.

Originally developed to manage diabetes, these medications have surged in popularity due to their drastic weight loss potential. But as their use becomes increasingly widespread, a larger question looms: What else are these medications doing to the body?

Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis Health Care System have mapped the broad and intricate effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists across the human body. Their study, published in Nature Medicine, reveals not only the well-documented benefits of these drugs but also some previously unrecognized risks.

What Are GLP-1 Receptor Agonists?

GLP-1 (short for glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists mimic hormones naturally produced by the body that curb appetite and slow digestion, leading to prolonged feelings of fullness. Administered through weekly injections, GLP-1RAs have gained traction as a key tool in managing diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. But their appeal doesn’t stop at weight loss—patients, media, and even some physicians have hailed them as miracle drugs for their transformative effects.

Led by Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist and nephrologist at Washington University and the VA St. Louis Health Care System, the study is the most exhaustive analysis of GLP-1RAs to date. Drawing from the de-identified medical records of over 2 million veterans treated for diabetes between 2017 and 2023, the research compared 175 health outcomes between patients using GLP-1RAs and those on more traditional diabetes medications like Jardiance, Glipizide, and Januvia.

“Given the drugs’ newness and skyrocketing popularity, it is important to systematically examine their effects on all body systems — leaving no stone unturned — to understand what they do and what they don’t do,” said Dr. Al-Aly.

The result is an expansive atlas of GLP-1RA’s effects on the body, uncovering both significant benefits and notable risks.

The Good News