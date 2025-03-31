Overweight In Your 20s? You Might Need a Hip Replacement Surgery Sooner Than You Think

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 27 need to be aware that weight gain during this phase of life can increase the risk of needing a hip replacement in the future. With hip pain becoming more common among youngsters due to obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and stress, it’s important to take proactive steps to maintain a healthy weight and protect joint health.

Your hip joints bear a significant portion of your body weight, making them highly vulnerable to damage if you’re overweight. “Excess weight puts extra pressure on these joints, reducing blood flow to the bone and increasing the risk of avascular necrosis (AVN), which is a serious condition where bone tissue dies due to lack of blood supply, leading to pain, stiffness, and restricted mobility. If left untreated, AVN can worsen over time, making hip replacement surgery necessary as early as the age of 35 or 40,” says Dr Aashish Arbat, Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon at Jehangir Multispeciality Hospitals in Pune.

The heavier you are, the more stress your hip joints endure (Getty Images)

Obesity not only increases the chances of developing AVN but also speeds up joint wear and tear. The heavier you are, the more stress your hip joints endure, which can result in chronic pain and limited movement. Maintaining a healthy weight can significantly lower the risk of joint problems and help avoid major surgeries in the future.

Medical Solutions

For those who develop AVN and require hip replacement, medical advancements like the SuperPATH hip replacement technique offer a better alternative. “This minimally invasive procedure uses a smaller incision and preserves the hip’s natural structure without dislocating the joint or damaging surrounding muscles and tendons. As a result, patients experience less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times,” says Dr Arbat. Most individuals can walk the day after surgery and return to daily activities much sooner than with traditional hip replacement methods.

Preventing Hip Issues

Dr Arbat shares valuable advice to help youngsters maintain healthy hips:

Watch Your Weight: Maintaining an optimal weight can reduce unnecessary strain on your joints and lower the risk of AVN. Eat a Balanced Diet: Avoid processed, junk, oily, canned, and sugary foods that contribute to weight gain. Instead, focus on a diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables. Stay Active: Engage in low-impact exercises like swimming, cycling, and yoga to keep your hip joints strong and flexible. Always consult an expert before starting a new exercise routine. Take Breaks from Sitting: If you have a desk job, make it a habit to stand, stretch, or take short walks every hour to prevent stiffness and joint pain. Seek Timely Medical Advice: If you experience persistent hip pain or discomfort, consult a doctor early. Early intervention can prevent AVN from worsening and reduce the chances of hip replacement surgery later in life.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)