Are We Overusing CT Scans? New Study Sparks Concerns Over Cancer Risk From Radiation

In medicine, clarity has always come at a cost.

There was a time when a doctor had only a stethoscope, a watch, and the art of the physical exam. Diagnosis was as much intuition as it was observation. Then, somewhere in the 1970s, medicine gained x-ray vision. The CT scan (short for computed tomography) changed everything. For the first time, doctors could peer inside the body without a single incision, creating clear, cross-sectional images of bones, tissues, and organs.

Yet, in this story of technological triumph lies a paradox. The very tool that revolutionized diagnosis may now be overused, and in that overuse, causing harm. In a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers calculated that CT scan radiation may be responsible for more than 100,000 cancer cases annually in the United States alone. That’s 5% of all newly diagnosed cancers... not from smoking, not from lifestyle, not from genetics but from the very machines meant to save lives. It’s a sobering statistic.

Diagnostic Superpower, Used Too Often

CT scans have become, quite literally, a diagnostic reflex. Over the past 15 years, their usage has increased by 30%. Today, if you walk into an emergency room with chest pain, dizziness, or even a vague sense that “something’s wrong,” chances are you’ll be sent to radiology. We scan first and ask questions later.

On the surface, that makes sense. CTs are fast, detailed, and decisive. They help rule out brain bleeds, pulmonary embolisms, and internal injuries. They bring peace of mind not just to patients, but to physicians who must make rapid, high-stakes decisions. In modern medicine, there’s nothing worse than missing something.

CT scan machine (Getty Images)

But each CT scan exposes the body to ionizing radiation, the kind that damages DNA. Do it once, and the risk is negligible. Do it repeatedly, and you begin to stack those risks like laying bricks of radiation, one atop the other.

Which brings us back to the study. It found that abdominal and pelvic scans contribute the most to projected cancer cases. These are common scans; often done for routine abdominal pain or follow-up imaging. The pattern is global: we scan because we can, not always because we must.

Dr. Sameer Bhati, Director of Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt Ltd in India, puts it bluntly: “Though they're a godsend in emergencies and complicated situations, repeated radiation exposure can potentially increase the risk of long-term illness such as cancer.” Yet, he cautions against fearmongering. “That does not mean CT scans are dangerous. When applied properly, the benefits are far superior to the risks. The trick is applying them judiciously.”

Bhati points to low-dose CT technology: machines that now offer the same image quality at a fraction of the radiation exposure. “This is particularly helpful for patients who require repeated scans,” he says. He also advocates for the ALARA principle (as low as reasonably achievable), a safety mantra in radiology that reminds us: less is often more.

When to Say No (Or Ask Why)

“Patients must be empowered to ask questions: ‘Is this scan necessary?’ or ‘Are there alternatives?’” Bhati says. We don’t question imaging because we assume it’s essential. But a simple pause, a moment of inquiry, could be the difference between necessary care and unnecessary exposure.

MRI and ultrasound, for instance, offer safer, radiation-free alternatives in many cases. But they take longer. They require more specialized interpretation, so they are often bypassed.

We think more data always leads to better decisions. But medicine is as much about what not to test as it is about what to treat. World-class diagnostics like CT imaging are not inherently the problem. But their indiscriminate use may be. The real challenge, then, is restraint. To recognize that every test carries a cost not always seen in the moment. To treat scans not as routine but as remarkable tools, best used sparingly, with intention and respect.