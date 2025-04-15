What Is Osteoporosis That One In Three Women In India Are Diagnosed With? Are Children Also At Risk

Once considered an age-related condition, osteoporosis or bone health silently affects the younger population. Osteoporosis is a condition that is caused by decreased bone density and increased fragility. Traditionally, the ailment has been associated with ageing, particularly among postmenopausal women and elderly men. However, new research conducted by the National Institute of Health notes that while osteoporosis is more commonly associated with older adults, particularly postmenopausal women, it can also occur in young adults.

The studies reveal a rise in osteoporosis and low bone mineral density (BMD) among younger populations, including those in their twenties and thirties. Osteoporosis is no longer a disease that affects the elderly, but it is now a silent threat to the youth, potentially leading to serious fractures and mobility issues in early life.

Osteoporosis usually happens when your bones become weak and brittle over time (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Researchers also point out that sedentary lifestyles, poor nutrition, low calcium and vitamin D intake, excessive consumption of caffeine and carbonated drinks, and increased screen time are among the leading causes of increasing concerns about osteoporosis. Experts on the other hand, also point out that the pressure of modern work-life balance, reduced physical activity, high levels of stress, and sleep deprivation are also major reasons for the deteriorating bone health among youth, especially women. "Hormonal imbalances, eating disorders, and even certain medications can harm bones," says Dr Anup Khatri, senior Consultant- Orthopedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

What is Osteoporosis?

Explaining the disease Dr Khatri says, osteoporosis usually happens when your bones become weak and brittle over time. This can be mainly due to a loss of bone density. This can make your bones more likely to break. "Anyone can be at risk of being affected by osteoporosis. This can include older adults, women after menopause, a family history of weak bones, and low levels of calcium or vitamin D," warns the Orthopedic.

As the risk of bone health increases among youth, Dr Khatri says that the risk of osteoporosis or bone problems can increase due to poor nutrition, low sunlight (vitamin D), and certain lifestyle habits. "Also, women often overlook their health, especially bone health, until it’s too late," notes the doctor.

Long-term poor health can significantly weaken your bones and cause joint pain (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Can contaminated water cause bone health issues

Some researchers have also pointed out the role of contaminated water as a cause of joint issues leading to osteoporosis. However, Dr Khatri cleared that it can not directly cause osteoporosis. "However, contaminated water can take a toll on your overall health and nutrient absorption. Long-term poor health can significantly weaken your bones and cause joint pain," He warns.

As women are the most vulnerable population for osteoporosis, Dr Khatri explains that women are at higher risk of being diagnosed with osteoporosis as they lose bone faster after menopause due to drastic hormonal changes. "Their eating habits make a major difference. They often eat foods that lack essential nutrients like calcium and have lower bone mass than men," he points out.

While the research on young adults being diagnosed with osteoporosis is concerning, many studies suggest children being diagnosed with bone health issues. "Although it is rare osteoporosis can also occur in children. It’s called juvenile osteoporosis. Children with poor nutrition are often sick, and low levels of activity can lead to weak bones," says Dr Khatri.

Why Women Are More Prone to Osteoporosis

As women grow and postmenopausal concerns loom over them, osteoporosis is one of them. But it is only surprising when one hears about exercise causing bone damage. Excessive squatting, using an Indian toilet, sitting cross-legged, and walking without proper footwear can also be a reason for osteoporosis, however, Dr Khatri says they are not directly linked. "But these activities can worsen your joint pain or pressure on the bones. Extreme strain due to these activities can hurt your already weak bones due to osteoporosis."

Women are at higher risk of being diagnosed with osteoporosis as they lose bone faster after menopause (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Summer is a blessing for people with low bone density and bone health issues. Dr Khatri explains that cold or damp weather doesn’t cause osteoporosis but less sunlight during the winter can lower the vitamin D level in your body, which can worsen the pain.

To prevent osteoporosis, Dr Khatri advises focusing more on eating calcium-rich food, getting enough sunlight, and staying physically active by engaging in light exercises can be helpful. "If you are diagnosed with osteoporosis, then taking medicines on time, following your doctor’s advice, and avoiding falls can be helpful," suggests the doctor.