Chandigarh: Jyoti's Organs Give A New Life To Four People

Chandigarh: 21-year-old Jyoti, who resided in Mandi Kharar, gave a new lease of life to four people, even after her death. Jyoti's organs were donated after her death.

On April 4, 2025, Jyoti got severely injured in a road mishap. She was travelling in an auto when a two-wheeler rammed into it.

Last respects being paid to Jyoti, who donated four organs after her death at PGIMER, Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

After spending two days in local hospitals, Jyoti was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) on April 6. On April 8, Jyoti passed away after suffering from a heart attack.

After her demise, the team at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, appealed to her family that her organs be donated. The family agreed and completed all the necessary formalities. Her four organs were donated, and they gave a new lease of life to four people.

Jyoti's father, Virendra Kumar, told ETV Bharat, "I lost my daughter, but it gives me immense satisfaction that she, even after her death, saved four lives."

Her mother, Geeta, said, "Jyoti always helped others. She did that even after her death. I was not able to see my daughter get married. Seeking inspiration from my daughter, I will also donate my organs (after my demise)."

Jyoti's brother Abhishek said, "Her smile is alive in the four people who received her organs. The Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, Professor Vivek Lal, praised the family's gesture and said it is inspiring for the society."

Jyoti died due to a heart attack, and so the organ donation was difficult. A specialised team used the Donation After Circulatory Death (DCD) technique and removed her two kidneys and cornea. They were successfully transplanted."

Professor Deepesh Kenwar said, "After the heart stops working, we have to work in 60 minutes. Jyoti's kidneys gave a new lease of life to two people, where her cornea helped another two people."

PGIMER, Chandigarh Medical Superintendent Professor Vipin Kaushal said, "Jyoti's story narrates how crucial organ donation is. It is the best gift for mankind. This will inspire society to come forward and donate organs. Jyoti is alive through the four people."