ETV Bharat / health

Why Oral and Other Cancer Cases Are On The Rise Among Youth? Here’s What You Can Do To Prevent

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Over 5.5 lakh deaths have been reported in India due to Oral cancer caused by tobacco and other reasons. About 13,000 new cancer cases have been reported in MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad and the number is skyrocketing across the nation. Apart from the consumption of tobacco and unhygienic practices, food habits, late marriage and obesity can also lead to mouth, head, and neck cancer.

Representational photo
Representational photo (ETV Bharat)

An extensive study done by AIIMS-Jodhpur on the health and economic burdens due to bidi smoking in Chhattisgarh and other states of India has estimated 11,011 deaths and over 5.5 lakh in the year 2023 in India. Hyderabad alone has reported over 13,000 new cancer in MNJ Cancer Hospital.

The study also covered states like Uttar Pradesh, which reports over one lakh deaths per annum making it the maximum figure from one state. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu followed suit with over 50,000 and 42,000 respectively dying due to oral cancer.

The primary cause of death due to oral cancer reported in the study is bidi (tobacco wrapped in leaves) smoking. The total number of deaths attributed to bidi smoking leading to oral cancer and other life-threatening diseases in India is reported to be over 5.55 lakhs with 7.7 per cent of the country’s population being tobacco users.

Smoking kills youth

There are several studies to suggest the harmful effects of cigarette or bidi smoking and other types of tobacco consumption. However, there are very few studies that analyse the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and other reasons that contribute to oral cancer as well as head, and neck cancer, as per observations made by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with approximately 70 per cent mostly affecting young people, especially men aged between 25-49. The increase is attributed to several reasons – cigarettes, bidi, and smokeless tobacco like gutka, khaini, and pan masala.

"Gutka with tobacco, pan masala, nicotine and other toxic substances in khaini have a severe impact on health. Some people keep chewing gutka while sleeping, which forms a sore after a few days and transforms into cancer in that part," says Dr Srinivas Mutta, Director, of MNJ Hospital. He also informs that tobacco-related substances are also a major cause of breast cancer in women.

Regular medical check-ups are necessary

Dr Mutta highlights, that apart from tobacco, changing lifestyle, food habits, late marriage and obesity can also lead to oral, head, neck, and lung cancers. In the last four years, about 5,000 cases of cervical cancer have been reported in MNJ.

"If every woman above 30-35 years of age gets a mammogram and pap smear test done once a year, breast cancer and cervical cancer can be prevented," informs the doctor.

Lifestyle changes for better health

Additionally, Dr Mutta suggests prevention to prevent cancer. He said diet plays an important role in preventing cancer cell formation in the body. Consumption of excessive salt, fried and junk food can also cause significant changes in the body leading to severe medical issues.

The doctor recommends replacing red meat with chicken, fish, and eggs for a balanced source of protein in the body. Regular exercise can prevent a lot of health issues including cancer.

"If you have loss of appetite, weight loss, cough for more than three weeks, difficulty in swallowing, blood in stool, urine, lumps on any parts of the body then consult a doctor immediately," suggests Dr Mutta.

Read more

  1. Onam Sadhya For Diet Conscious; Why It Is A Complete And Balanced Meal
  2. No Link Between Mobile Phone Use, Brain Cancer: WHO-Commissioned Review
  3. Moderate & Vigorous Intensity Physical Activity Good To Maintain Physical and Mental Health: WHO

An extensive study done by AIIMS-Jodhpur on the health and economic burdens due to bidi smoking in Chhattisgarh and other states of India has estimated 11,011 deaths and over 5.5 lakh in the year 2023 in India. Hyderabad alone has reported over 13,000 new cancer in MNJ Cancer Hospital.

The study also covered states like Uttar Pradesh, which reports over one lakh deaths per annum making it the maximum figure from one state. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu followed suit with over 50,000 and 42,000 respectively dying due to oral cancer.

The primary cause of death due to oral cancer reported in the study is bidi (tobacco wrapped in leaves) smoking. The total number of deaths attributed to bidi smoking leading to oral cancer and other life-threatening diseases in India is reported to be over 5.55 lakhs with 7.7 per cent of the country’s population being tobacco users.

Smoking kills youth

There are several studies to suggest the harmful effects of cigarette or bidi smoking and other types of tobacco consumption. However, there are very few studies that analyse the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and other reasons that contribute to oral cancer as well as head, and neck cancer, as per observations made by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with approximately 70 per cent mostly affecting young people, especially men aged between 25-49. The increase is attributed to several reasons – cigarettes, bidi, and smokeless tobacco like gutka, khaini, and pan masala.

"Gutka with tobacco, pan masala, nicotine and other toxic substances in khaini have a severe impact on health. Some people keep chewing gutka while sleeping, which forms a sore after a few days and transforms into cancer in that part," says Dr Srinivas Mutta, Director, of MNJ Hospital. He also informs that tobacco-related substances are also a major cause of breast cancer in women.

Regular medical check-ups are necessary

Dr Mutta highlights, that apart from tobacco, changing lifestyle, food habits, late marriage and obesity can also lead to oral, head, neck, and lung cancers. In the last four years, about 5,000 cases of cervical cancer have been reported in MNJ.

"If every woman above 30-35 years of age gets a mammogram and pap smear test done once a year, breast cancer and cervical cancer can be prevented," informs the doctor.

Lifestyle changes for better health

Additionally, Dr Mutta suggests prevention to prevent cancer. He said diet plays an important role in preventing cancer cell formation in the body. Consumption of excessive salt, fried and junk food can also cause significant changes in the body leading to severe medical issues.

The doctor recommends replacing red meat with chicken, fish, and eggs for a balanced source of protein in the body. Regular exercise can prevent a lot of health issues including cancer.

"If you have loss of appetite, weight loss, cough for more than three weeks, difficulty in swallowing, blood in stool, urine, lumps on any parts of the body then consult a doctor immediately," suggests Dr Mutta.

Read more

  1. Onam Sadhya For Diet Conscious; Why It Is A Complete And Balanced Meal
  2. No Link Between Mobile Phone Use, Brain Cancer: WHO-Commissioned Review
  3. Moderate & Vigorous Intensity Physical Activity Good To Maintain Physical and Mental Health: WHO

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ORAL CANCERCERVICAL CANCERBREAST CANCERWORLD HEALTH ORGANISATIONORAL CANCER IN YOUTH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.