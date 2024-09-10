ETV Bharat / health

Why Oral and Other Cancer Cases Are On The Rise Among Youth? Here’s What You Can Do To Prevent

An extensive study done by AIIMS-Jodhpur on the health and economic burdens due to bidi smoking in Chhattisgarh and other states of India has estimated 11,011 deaths and over 5.5 lakh in the year 2023 in India. Hyderabad alone has reported over 13,000 new cancer in MNJ Cancer Hospital.

The study also covered states like Uttar Pradesh, which reports over one lakh deaths per annum making it the maximum figure from one state. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu followed suit with over 50,000 and 42,000 respectively dying due to oral cancer.

The primary cause of death due to oral cancer reported in the study is bidi (tobacco wrapped in leaves) smoking. The total number of deaths attributed to bidi smoking leading to oral cancer and other life-threatening diseases in India is reported to be over 5.55 lakhs with 7.7 per cent of the country’s population being tobacco users.

Smoking kills youth

There are several studies to suggest the harmful effects of cigarette or bidi smoking and other types of tobacco consumption. However, there are very few studies that analyse the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and other reasons that contribute to oral cancer as well as head, and neck cancer, as per observations made by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with approximately 70 per cent mostly affecting young people, especially men aged between 25-49. The increase is attributed to several reasons – cigarettes, bidi, and smokeless tobacco like gutka, khaini, and pan masala.

"Gutka with tobacco, pan masala, nicotine and other toxic substances in khaini have a severe impact on health. Some people keep chewing gutka while sleeping, which forms a sore after a few days and transforms into cancer in that part," says Dr Srinivas Mutta, Director, of MNJ Hospital. He also informs that tobacco-related substances are also a major cause of breast cancer in women.