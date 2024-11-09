ETV Bharat / health

Rajasthan Boy Accidentally Swallows Corn Grain; Here's How Doctors Removed It From His Lung

Rajasthan man (M) with his toddler son in his lap poses with the doctors at the Civil Hospital in Gujarat after a corn grain is removed from the boy's lung through a complex surgical procedure ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: Doctors at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat gave a new lease of life to a one-year-old boy from Rajasthan through a rare surgical procedure after he swallowed a corn grain, which got stuck in his lungs.

Doctors remove corn grain from Rajasthan boy's lung (ETV Bharat)

The boy's parents, Kansingh Rawat and Santosh Devi, residents of Rajsamand in Rajasthan said that their son suddenly had trouble breathing with cough and cold a few days ago. The couple took the boy to the local pediatricians in Beawar and Ajmer in Rajasthan, who, after examining the CT scan, referred the boy to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Boy Diagnosed With Pneumomediastinum; What Is It?

At the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the Superintendent of the hospital and the head of the Pediatric Surgery Department of Civil Hospital, Dr Rakesh Joshi and his team examined the child and diagnosed him with pneumomediastinum based on initial findings. According to Johns Hopkins, pneumomediastinum is a condition in which air is present in the mediastinum (the space in the chest between the two lungs usually caused by a traumatic injury or any other disease.

Since the child's condition seemed critical, it was decided to perform an emergency surgery on the child. The child underwent bronchoscopic surgery as per doctors. During the surgical procedure, the doctors removed a foreign substance from the child's lungs, which later turned out to be corn grains. Thus, the child's mother's suspicion that the child had swallowed some food proved true.

After four days of post-operative treatment, the child was discharged without any other complications after the removal of the intercostal tube as per the doctors.