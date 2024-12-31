ETV Bharat / health

One Serving Of This Tiny Green Fruit Can Improve Your Digestion Overnight

If you're seeking a natural way to enhance your digestive health, consider adding one fruit to your diet that is small in size but big on payoffs. This small, vibrant fruit is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that can significantly benefit your gut.

We are talking about kiwis.

US-based scientist Dr. William Li, who has written the book Eat To Beat Disease, says that eating even a single kiwi can transform your health overnight. He said this on the Kwik Brain podcast with Jim Kwik. “Kiwi fruit is prebiotic, meaning it promotes the growth of the good bacteria,” he said. One study conducted by the National University of Singapore illustrated that eating kiwi increased Lactobacillus (beneficial bacteria) presence in human subjects by 35% in 24 hours.

Kiwi Is A Superfruit For Your Stomach

Kiwi is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which play crucial roles in digestion. Soluble fibre helps soften stool, making it easier to pass, while insoluble fibre adds bulk, promoting regular bowel movements. Additionally, kiwi contains an enzyme called actinidin that aids in breaking down proteins, further facilitating digestion.

Kiwi fruit is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre (Freepik)

Regular consumption of kiwi has been linked to improvements in digestive health. Studies suggest that eating two kiwis a day can alleviate symptoms of constipation and improve overall bowel function. In fact, some research indicates that kiwis may be more effective than traditional fibre supplements in promoting digestive regularity.

Additional Health Benefits

Beyond its digestive benefits, kiwi is a powerhouse of essential nutrients: