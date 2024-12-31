One Serving Of This Tiny Green Fruit Can Improve Your Digestion Overnight

If you're seeking a natural way to enhance your digestive health, consider adding one fruit to your diet that is small in size but big on payoffs. This small, vibrant fruit is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that can significantly benefit your gut.
We are talking about kiwis.
US-based scientist Dr. William Li, who has written the book Eat To Beat Disease, says that eating even a single kiwi can transform your health overnight. He said this on the Kwik Brain podcast with Jim Kwik. “Kiwi fruit is prebiotic, meaning it promotes the growth of the good bacteria,” he said. One study conducted by the National University of Singapore illustrated that eating kiwi increased Lactobacillus (beneficial bacteria) presence in human subjects by 35% in 24 hours.
Kiwi Is A Superfruit For Your Stomach
Kiwi is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which play crucial roles in digestion. Soluble fibre helps soften stool, making it easier to pass, while insoluble fibre adds bulk, promoting regular bowel movements. Additionally, kiwi contains an enzyme called actinidin that aids in breaking down proteins, further facilitating digestion.
Regular consumption of kiwi has been linked to improvements in digestive health. Studies suggest that eating two kiwis a day can alleviate symptoms of constipation and improve overall bowel function. In fact, some research indicates that kiwis may be more effective than traditional fibre supplements in promoting digestive regularity.
Additional Health Benefits
Beyond its digestive benefits, kiwi is a powerhouse of essential nutrients:
Vitamin C: Kiwis are exceptionally high in vitamin C, with a 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving providing over 80% of the average daily vitamin C needs.
Antioxidants: The antioxidants in kiwi help combat oxidative stress, reducing inflammation and supporting overall health.
Fibre: The high fibre content not only aids digestion but also supports heart health by helping to manage cholesterol levels.
How To Incorporating Kiwi Into Your Diet
Adding kiwi to your daily routine is simple:
- Enjoy it on its own by scooping out the flesh with a spoon.
- Blend kiwi with other fruits for a refreshing smoothie.
- Add sliced kiwi to salads for a sweet and tangy twist.
- Combine kiwi with yoghurt and granola for a nutritious breakfast or dessert.
For an extra boost in fibre, consider eating the skin of the kiwi. While it may seem unconventional, the skin is edible and contains additional nutrients. Ensure you wash the fruit thoroughly before eating the peel.
The next time you're looking for a simple solution to improve your digestion, reach for a kiwi and enjoy its numerous health benefits.
