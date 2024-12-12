ETV Bharat / health

One In Three Seniors Face Risk Of Falls: A Growing Health Crisis In India

Hyderabad: Falling is a major concern among the elderly, posing severe threats to physical and mental well-being. Recent research by the Imperial College of London highlights that one in three individuals over 65 experiences at least one fall annually, with 10% sustaining serious injuries. Dr. Praveen Kulkarni, Senior General Physician at KIMS Hospitals, here in Telangana, emphasizes the need for caution and proactive measures to mitigate this risk.

The grim reality of falls in old age

A 70-year-old man with diabetes and high blood pressure succumbed to severe head injuries after a fall in his bathroom, despite a month of ICU treatment. Similarly, a 73-year-old faced prolonged bed rest and irreversible mobility issues after a spinal injury from a fall. These cases underscore the severe impact of falls among senior citizens.

Why do falls happen?

Falls are often linked to underlying health issues: