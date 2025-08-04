World's First 'Oldest' Baby Is Born From 30-Year-Old Frozen Embryo

Modern science has progressed dramatically and now the time has come that nothing comes as a surprise. A couple Lindset and Tim Pierce from Ohio, USA have welcomed a baby boy from an embryo frozen for three decades. It is believed to be the world'd 'oldest' baby ever born. Thaddeus Daniel Pierce was born on July 26 from an embryo cryopreserved in 1994.

The couple had been trying to conceive for even years before 'adopting' the embryo from 62-year-old Linda Archers, who had kept i stored since undergoing IVF in the early 1990s. One of th Archerd's embryos became her daughter, who is now 30-year-old and a mother of 10-year-old, while the others remained in storage.

"The baby has a 30-year-old sister. It's surreal," Archerd said. "we had a rough birth but are both doing well. He's so chill and we are in awe," Kindsey, his mother is quoted in MIT Technology Review. Archerd revealed that she wanted another baby using the embryo, but her then-husband was nor ready. Though she divorced him, she won custody of the embryos and kept them in storage, still hopefull she might use them one day, perhaps with another partner. In July this year, a couple was trying to conceive a baby for 18 years, since finally managed to get pregnant thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. IVF attempts were unsuccessful due to azoospermia, a rare condition in which no measurable sperm is present in the male partner's semen.

The milestone was achieved using STAR (Sperm Tracking and Recovery) method devised by the Columbia University Fertility Center (CUFC). The couple managed to get pregnant and the researchers at the fertility centre examined the semen sample with the AI-powered system and managed to find the hidden sperm. After recovering the sperm, it was used to fertilise the wife's egg via IVF, and she became the first ever woman to conceive using the STAR method.