ETV Bharat / health

Forget Pricey Superfoods, Okra Water Might Be the Cheapest Health Fix For Your Blood Sugar, Digestion And Glowing Skin

Okra or bhindi (also called lady finger) is a humble vegetable found in nearly every Indian kitchen. For generations, it has been tossed into curries and stir-fries, but what if we told you that this unassuming green pod holds the key to better blood sugar control, improved digestion, and even radiant skin?

The answer lies in an old yet recently revived practice: okra water. Soaking sliced okra overnight and drinking the infused water may seem like a health hack too simple to be true. However, as more people turn to nature for wellness solutions, this traditional remedy is gaining recognition.

What Makes Okra Water So Good for You?

According to Anushi Jain, Nutritionist & Founder at Nutri Maven, “Okra is packed with beneficial compounds that promote overall well-being. When consumed as okra water, these nutrients are easily absorbed by the body, offering a natural and effective way to support various health functions.” Jain told ETV Bharat about the various health benefits of bhindi-infused water.

1. Helps Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Managing blood sugar is a top priority for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. Okra is known for its ability to slow down sugar absorption in the intestine, preventing sudden blood sugar spikes. The high mucilage content in okra acts as a natural barrier, ensuring glucose is released more gradually into the bloodstream. Regular consumption of okra water may help keep fasting blood sugar levels in check and improve insulin sensitivity.

2. Improves Digestion and Gut Health

A healthy digestive system is key to overall well-being, and okra water can play an essential role in keeping things running smoothly. Rich in fiber, it helps prevent constipation and promotes regular bowel movements. It also acts as a mild natural laxative, soothing the digestive tract and encouraging the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. A balanced gut means better digestion, reduced bloating, and a lower risk of digestive disorders.

3. Supports Heart Health

Heart disease is a major health concern, but a small lifestyle change—like drinking okra water—can help protect your heart. Okra contains powerful antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. Additionally, it has been shown to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while maintaining good cholesterol (HDL). A daily glass of okra water could be a simple step toward a healthier heart.