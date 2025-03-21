Can A Weekly Injection Fix Obesity? As Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro Enters India, Experts Weigh The Pros And Cons of Weight Loss Meds

Weight loss injections have taken centrestage in the last few months, with Ozempic (semaglutide) leading the charge. Initially developed for diabetes management, these drugs quickly gained popularity for their ability to help patients lose significant weight. Social media, celebrity endorsements, and the promise of effortless weight loss have fueled their meteoric rise, leading to an increased demand worldwide.

The latest in this category to enter India is Mounjaro. Global pharma giant Eli Lilly has launched Mounjaro (tirzepatide) at a price point significantly lower than its international cost. The 2.5 mg vial is set at ₹3,500, while the 5 mg vial is priced at ₹4,375. Mounjaro will soon be available in registered pharmacies across India with a valid prescription.

Pharma giant Eli Lilly has launched Mounjaro in India (ETV Bharat)

Mounjaro has been evaluated in two Phase 3 randomized controlled trials (RCTs), and has demonstrated positive results. Clinical trials show that individuals with obesity but no diabetes experienced a 15% to 22% reduction in body weight, while those with both obesity and diabetes saw an average 15% weight loss. “If used early in obesity-related disorders like fatty liver, dyslipidemia, or type 2 diabetes, it can lead to remission in these comorbidities,” says Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology, Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative.

Side Effects and Contraindications

The Indian launch price of Mounjaro is significantly lower than its international counterparts, making it an attractive option for those struggling with obesity. However, experts caution that these medications are not meant to be a shortcut to fitness. While they can be effective tools for weight management, they must be used alongside lifestyle changes to ensure long-term success. While the availability of Mounjaro is promising, Dr. Kovil also advocates for a larger policy shift:

“It’s time the government declares obesity as a medical disorder and creates an environment that encourages healthy eating and physical activity. Healthier food options should be cheaper, while unhealthy options should be taxed. Investments in health, such as gym memberships, should receive tax rebates,” says Dr. Kovil.

Mounjaro’s benefits are undeniable, but what’s the cost beyond its price tag? Like many weight-loss drugs, tirzepatide is not free from potential downsides. Most of its side effects are gastrointestinal, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. However, there are serious contraindications. The drug is not recommended for those with a history of pancreatitis or those with a family history of thyroid cancer.

Unintended Consequences

While these weight-loss drugs have been hailed as game-changers, they have also sparked concerns due to emerging reports of serious side effects. American singer Avery recently revealed that after a year of regular use, she developed bone-thinning diseases, raising alarms about long-term risks.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss admitted that she joined the Ozempic bandwagon but saw no results. “I saw so many people losing weight, so I tried it. But I didn’t lose any weight at all,” she said. Her experience contradicts the popular belief that these drugs guarantee weight loss for everyone.

RnB singer Macy Gray was hospitalized due side effects of Ozempic. She said, “Oh boy, my stomach hurts. I’ve just been really constipated. I took Ozempic. I can’t go to the bathroom, and I was up all night.” Reality star Kim Zolciak responded, “Ozempic does that. You have to be really careful.”

Beyond digestive issues, Ozempic and similar drugs have been linked to more serious concerns, including Ozempic hair loss: a side effect where users experience thinning or excessive shedding due to rapid weight loss and nutrient deficiencies. Another growing concern is Ozempic blindness: a term used to describe reports of sudden vision loss or worsening eye health, possibly linked to the medication’s effect on blood flow and nerve function.

Not A One-Size-Fits-All Solution

While Mounjaro has shown incredible efficacy, it is not a magic bullet. “Management of obesity needs a comprehensive approach with holistic healing, which includes adherence to lifestyle changes, cognitive behavioural therapy, and sometimes medications,” Dr. Kovil says. Weight loss drugs, no matter how powerful, cannot replace the fundamental principles of healthy eating, regular exercise and sustainable lifestyle habits.

