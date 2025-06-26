Exclusive | NOTTO Identifies Major Challenges In Organ Transplantation In India

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A national review meeting on organ transplantation activities in government hospitals has pointed out disparities among various government institutions, infrastructural deficiencies, human resource and manpower constraints, among others, as major hindrances in organ transplant in India.

The meeting also emphasises the need for a multi-pronged strategy involving policy changes, financial investment, and capacity building to bridge the demand-supply gap in organ transplantation in the country.

Chaired by Dr Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), the meeting highlighted on actions required to setup retrieval and transplantation centre, donor action programme, grant in aid provided under the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Programme (NOTP), internal alert system within hospitals and external alert systems at the state, regional and national levels.

"Organ donation should become a way of life for all the citizens of the country, so that we can give a new lease of life to those suffering from organ failure," said Dr Kumar.

The total number of organ transplants performed per year in the country has increased from 4,990 in 2013 to 18,711 in 2024. In 2024, the highest number of deceased organ donations in the country till now was achieved with 1128 deceased donors, which resulted in 3236 deceased donor organ transplants.

Presently, India ranks third in the world behind the USA and China in terms of total number of Organ Transplants and first in terms of total living donor organ transplants.

NOTTO

India faces a critical disparity between the demand for and supply of organs for transplantation. The National Organ Transplant Program was initiated to address this challenge by promoting organ donation and developing a resilient transplantation network. Government hospitals, with their extensive infrastructure and high patient volumes, particularly in trauma and critical care, possess substantial potential to expand the national deceased organ donation program.

NOTTO is a national-level organization set up under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This has been mandated as per the Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act 2011. National network division of NOTTO works as the apex centre for all India activities of coordination and networking for procurement and distribution of Organs and Tissues and registry of Organs and Tissues Donation and Transplantation in the country.

NOTTO is the apex body for implementing the NOTP. However, it is found that there are many government institutions which have been granted licenses to perform organ transplantation, are not performing adequate number of transplants, and in addition the number of deceased donations is either nil or very few.

National Review Meeting on Organ Transplantation

The national review meeting on organ transplantation, held recently, assess the capacity of government hospitals already registered and licensed by respective state appropriate authorities to perform organ donation and transplantation activities, in order to identify the issues, bottlenecks and challenges and actions required to address the same including the feasibility of collaborative approach to empower these institutions.

A total of approximately 130 participants representing a diverse and experienced cohort, including Medical Superintendents, Nodal Officers for Transplant Programs, Heads of Clinical Departments, Transplant Surgeons, Transplant Coordinators, and officials from Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTOs), State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) attended it.

Issues and challenges

A comprehensive analysis revealed a set of common challenges that significantly impede the progress of organ transplantation activities nationwide.

Disparities among various government institutions, infrastructural deficiencies, human resource and manpower constraints, administrative and procedural hurdles, financial and policy-related gaps, awareness and sensitisation issues are some of the major points that have been pointed out in the meeting.

It was noted that in the meeting that there are some government institutions like IKDRC Ahmedabad (508 total organ transplant in 2024, including 195 cadaveric transplants), PGIMER Chandigarh (320 total organ transplants in 2024, including 55 cadaveric transplants) which perform adequately, while some of the government institutions like New Delhi based GB Pant Hospital, despite having physical infrastructure and license did not perform any transplant. However, the high-volume centres are working to their maximum capacity and are not in a position to increase their numbers further.

A significant number of hospitals reported the absence of dedicated infrastructure for organ retrieval and transplantation, including specialised transplant operation theatres (OTs) and dedicated Transplant Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Existing OTs and ICUs are frequently overburdened with general patient loads.

A critical and frequently cited issue was the shortage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which are essential for maintaining potential brain-stem dead (BSD) donors and for post-operative care of recipients. In many trauma centres, beds are unavailable for potential donors due to high patient volume.

The meeting also highlighted that a major bottleneck is the scarcity of dedicated and trained transplant surgeons, nephrologists, urologists, anesthetists, neurosurgeons/neurologists and intensivists within the government hospitals. Apathy of Neuro experts was reported by most of the government institutions.

Complex Medico-Legal Procedures

The handling of medico-legal cases, particularly involving trauma patients who represent the largest pool of potential donors, is often cumbersome and lacks a streamlined process, thereby discouraging organ donation.

Lack of Coordination

There is a pressing need for improved coordination and formal collaboration between apex medical institutions and other government hospitals in their respective regions to establish a functional network for referral, retrieval, and transplantation.

Administrative Restructuring

In some instances, like IGMC Shimla, administrative decisions, such as the separation of super-specialty blocks from main hospital campuses, have led to the relocation of transplant units, causing transitional and operational disruptions.

Post-Transplant Care Costs

A significant concern is the high cost of immunosuppressant drugs, which patients must take for life. The financial support available under current schemes is often limited to the first year, imposing a substantial burden on patients thereafter.

Lack of Incentives

It was highlighted that there are no formal incentives for transplant and organ donation teams (surgeons, nurses, coordinators etc) on a case-by-case basis. Such incentives could serve as a powerful motivator to increase the number of transplants.

Exclusion from Health Schemes

The non-inclusion of liver and heart transplantation and the associated lifelong follow-up costs in major central health schemes like Ayushman Bharat was identified as a significant barrier for underprivileged patients.

Strengthening infrastructure and capacity building

Strengthening infrastructure and capacity building, policy and financial interventions, manpower development and training, improving coordination and processes, awareness and sensitisation are some of the major recommendations that were proposed to invigorate the organ transplantation program in government hospitals.

The meeting observed that India requires to perform at least 1 lakh kidney transplants in a year, but only 13,476 kidney transplants, including both government and private centres were conducted in 2024. It was found that the current capacity of government institutions is not adequate at all, and new centres are definitely required to be established and made functional.

It was also observed that there is a need for more dedicated and specialised transplantation centres with adequately trained manpower in addition to the existing institutions. Existing institutions should be supported to create separate, self-sufficient organ-specific transplant units or departments with dedicated OPDs, OTs, ICUs, and staff, the meeting pointed out.

Inclusion in Ayushman Bharat

It was recommended that liver and heart transplantation, including the lifelong cost of immunosuppressants for post-transplant recipients, be comprehensively included under the central Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme.

Financial Incentives

Introduce a system of performance-based financial incentives for the key organ donation and transplant team members (surgeons, coordinators, nurses, etc.) for each successful transplant and/or organ retrieval case to boost motivation. Incentives can be either on a per-case basis or as a percentage of the government scheme package.

Create Shared Surgeon Pools

Explore the model of creating a common, shared pool of dedicated transplant surgeons who can serve multiple hospitals within a state or region, ensuring their skills are optimally utilised.

Streamline Medico-Legal Processes

Collaborate with law enforcement and judicial bodies to create a simplified, fast-track process for handling medico-legal formalities in cases of organ donation from trauma victims.

It was also highlighted that hospitals should focus on creating awareness among the hospital doctors and staff, visitors, attendants, family members and population living in the catchment area of the hospital through their community outreach programs.

The awareness should focus on the promotion of organ and tissue donation and registration of pledges for the same, dispelling associated myths and misconceptions as well as the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, diet and healthy habits to prevent damage to organs. This will help in bridging the gap between the demand and supply of organs.

"The identified issues concerning infrastructure, manpower, and procedural bottlenecks are systemic and necessitate a multi-pronged strategy. This strategy must encompass policy changes, substantial financial investment, and robust capacity building and awareness initiatives to effectively address the challenges and enhance the organ donation and transplantation activities in government hospitals across India,” said Kumar.

Celebrities’ pledges to donate their organs

Several of the prominent Bollywood celebrities and politicians have pledged to donate their organs, raising awareness and encouraging others to do the same. Some of the celebrities include Aamir Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.