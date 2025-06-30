Nordic Walking Is The Smarter Fitness Trend From Finland For A Stronger Heart

You’re walking in your colony park. Aunties are doing their laps, uncles are gossiping in their tracksuits, and some guy walks past you with ski poles. You wonder: Bhai, is there snow I’m missing? Welcome to the world of Nordic walking: a European fitness trend that’s now making its way into Indian parks and doctors’ prescriptions. Unlike most fancy-sounding fitness trends, this one actually works especially for your heart.

What is Nordic Walking?

You don’t need a visa to Finland or a snow-covered mountain to try it. Nordic walking is just regular walking but with two lightweight poles that you push off the ground with every step. It was invented by cross-country skiers to train in the summer. But now, it’s being recommended by cardiologists and physiotherapists.

Dr. Pawan Kumar Goyal, Senior Director, Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh in Delhi says that Nordic walking is one of the most underrated forms of cardiovascular exercise, especially for middle-aged and older adults. “In India, we often ignore walking as exercise. But Nordic walking gives us all the benefits of walking plus improved heart function, better balance, and muscle toning,” says Dr. Goyal.

The poles make your arms work as much as your legs. So, in one clean move, you double the muscle engagement, improve posture, and burn more calories than walking without poles. Think of it as cardio meets core strength, disguised as a stroll. What makes it even better is that it's low-impact, which means it's easier on the knees and joints; especially important for those recovering from surgery, managing arthritis, or living with heart disease.

Why the Heart Loves Nordic Walking

When you do Nordic walking, you engage around 80-90% of your body’s muscles; not just the legs. That means your heart has to pump more blood to more muscles. This increases your heart rate and gives your cardiovascular system a good, steady workout.

Dr. Goyal says, “When combined with a proper routine, Nordic walking can help reduce blood pressure, manage cholesterol levels, and improve overall circulation, making it a great preventive tool for heart disease.”

There’s even clinical data behind it. Studies show that people who do Nordic walking regularly see significant improvements in VO₂ max (a measure of heart-lung endurance) and better recovery rates post-heart attack.

Who Should Try It?

Let’s say you want to start exercising but hate gyms, or you’ve had a heart event and want to safely get back to fitness. Or you’re diabetic and have been told to move more. Then there are those who want to lose weight without running and wrecking your knees. Nordic walking is a great option in all these cases. “It’s especially useful for people over 40,” adds Dr. Goyal. “It helps them build stamina and balance, which are crucial for preventing falls and reducing cardiovascular risk.”

Nordic walking is especially useful for people over 40 (Getty Images)

Aside from the heart and physical benefits, there's the sukoon factor. You're walking in a park, breathing fresh air, moving rhythmically, feeling the ground through your poles, and your phone is far away (because you need two hands for the poles). It becomes a sort of moving meditation. Plus, studies show that rhythmic, bilateral movement like Nordic walking stimulates both brain hemispheres, improving coordination and mood. Think of it as therapy on two sticks.

How To Start Nordic Walking

Buy a pair of Nordic walking poles. Adjustable ones cost around ₹1,200 to ₹3,000 online. Learn the technique. There are YouTube tutorials or you can take a beginner session at some fitness centres. Start slow. Try 20–30 minutes, 3–4 times a week. Focus on posture. Keep your back straight, arms swinging naturally, and plant the poles slightly behind you to push off. Don’t overthink it. You’ll look a little odd. Own it. You’re cooler than the treadmill crowd anyway.

Nordic walking is not magic. You can’t do it for 10 minutes and go eat a gulab jamun thinking “I walked with poles, I’m invincible.” It’s part of the equation alongside diet, sleep, regular checkups, and managing stress. Dr. Goyal says, “The key to long-term heart health is consistency. Nordic walking gives people an exercise that is easy, scalable, and surprisingly effective.”

If people stare? Let them. You're not walking weird. You’re walking wise.

