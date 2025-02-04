ETV Bharat / health

What is Noni, The Superfruit That Is Sweeping Over Korean Skincare?

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest trends in skincare, you might have come across the word “Noni” popping up in K-beauty products. But what exactly is Noni, and why is it becoming such a big deal in the world of skincare?

What is Noni?

Noni is a tropical fruit that grows in places like Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australia. Scientifically known as Morinda citrifolia, it’s been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its healing properties. The fruit itself looks a bit odd: it’s lumpy, greenish-yellow, and has a strong, pungent smell. But don’t let its appearance fool you. Noni is packed with nutrients like vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that are great for your skin.

Noni cream (Freepik)

In recent years, Korean skincare brands have started harnessing the power of Noni in their products. Why? Because it’s a natural ingredient that helps with hydration, brightening, and even anti-ageing. It’s gentle on the skin, making it suitable for most skin types (including sensitive skin).

Why is Noni Good for Your Skin?

Here’s the lowdown on why Noni is making waves in skincare:

Rich in Antioxidants: Noni is loaded with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals (those pesky molecules that damage your skin and cause premature ageing). This makes it a great ingredient for keeping your skin looking youthful.

Noni is loaded with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals (those pesky molecules that damage your skin and cause premature ageing). This makes it a great ingredient for keeping your skin looking youthful. Hydrating: Noni contains natural compounds that help your skin retain moisture. If you struggle with dry or dehydrated skin, Noni can give you that plump, glowing look.

Noni contains natural compounds that help your skin retain moisture. If you struggle with dry or dehydrated skin, Noni can give you that plump, glowing look. Brightening: Noni has natural brightening properties that can help even out your skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots or hyperpigmentation.

Noni has natural brightening properties that can help even out your skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots or hyperpigmentation. Soothing: If you have irritated or sensitive skin, Noni’s anti-inflammatory properties can help calm redness and reduce irritation.

Different Avatars Available