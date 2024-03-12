No Smoking Day 2024 - 'Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference'

Hyderabad: No Smoking Day is an annual awareness day. It was founded by a charity of the same name and first took place on Ash Wednesday in 1984. The date was then changed to the second Wednesday in March. The purpose of No Smoking Day is to campaign for greater awareness about the health dangers associated with smoking.

The day has been observed to urge people to give up smoking and be aware of its harmful effects. Smoking is one of the biggest preventable causes of premature death. It is one of the main causes of serious and often fatal conditions, including heart disease and lung cancer.

National No Smoking Day 2024 is designed as a time to reach out to friends or family members who suffer from nicotine addiction. Research shows that the number of people around the world who still smoke cigarettes and are not actively trying to quit is severely dwindling.

History: National No Smoking Day originated in the Republic of Ireland in 1984 on Ash Wednesday, when the ruling clergy determined that cigarettes would be a good thing for people to give up for Lent. Between then and now, the day of the holiday has been shifted to a more predictable second Wednesday of March.

Medical reports linking smoking to cancer first appeared in the 1920s. During the 1950s and 1960s, extensive research confirmed tobacco could cause a range of serious diseases. Smoking then became less popular due to a rapid increase in knowledge of the health effects of both active and passive smoking.

Now, the National No Smoking campaign is organised by the British Heart Foundation, whose members come up with a marketing phrase every year. For example, in 2010, the motto was, 'Break free!'. Television ads that year showed smokers breaking cigarettes instead of smoking them.

The World Health Organization states tobacco kills up to half of its users, with over eight million people dying each year. Over seven million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use, while around 1.2 million deaths are the result of exposure to second-hand smoke. Despite the statistics, government warnings, labels, age and location restrictions helped create a positive effect on the decline of smoking.

Significance: The purpose of National No Smoking Day 2024 is to raise awareness of the tobacco epidemic and the avoidable illnesses and deaths it causes across the globe. The purpose of this day is to increase public awareness of the harmful effects that tobacco use, including smoking, has on one's health. Thousands of people start smoking every day, despite being aware of the risks. The initial signs of smoking are sore throat and coughing. In addition, it causes heart disease, pneumonia, stroke, lung cancer, etc.

People need to be aware of the physical harm it causes. In light of these consequences, National No Smoking Day 2024 serves as a helpful reminder. People ought to be aware of these and make an effort to give them up.

Health Awareness: No Smoking Day raises awareness about the severe health consequences of tobacco use, including lung cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, and other life-threatening conditions. By educating individuals about these risks, it empowers them to make informed decisions about their health.

Smoking Cessation Support: For smokers who wish to quit, No Smoking Day provides valuable support and resources. It offers a designated day to kickstart cessation efforts, encouraging individuals to take proactive steps towards quitting smoking for good.

Public Health Impact: Tobacco use remains one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide. By promoting smoking cessation and advocating for smoke-free environments, No Smoking Day contributes to reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases and improving public health outcomes.

Community Engagement: No Smoking Day fosters community engagement and solidarity in the fight against tobacco use. It encourages individuals, organisations, and communities to come together in promoting smoke-free environments and supporting smoking cessation initiatives.

Policy Advocacy: The observance of No Smoking Day also serves as a platform for advocating for effective tobacco control policies and regulations. It highlights the need for comprehensive measures to reduce tobacco consumption, protect non-smokers from secondhand smoke, and curb the influence of the tobacco industry.

Lifestyle Promotion: Beyond smoking cessation, No Smoking Day promotes healthier lifestyles and behaviors. It encourages individuals to adopt smoke-free habits, leading to improved overall well-being and quality of life.

Theme: The Theme for No Smoking Day 2024 is 'Protecting Children From Tobacco Industry Interference.'

Timeline

1964: The first study connecting smoking to health problems like heart disease and lung cancer is released by US Surgeon General Luther Terry.

1970 (Anti-Smoking Legislation Begins): The Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act was passed by Congress, outlawing cigarette advertising in US broadcast media.

1984: The No Smoking Day charity is established in the UK initiating the annual observance of National No Smoking Day on the second Wednesday of March.

1996 (Nicotine Recognized as Addictive): Nicotine was classified as an addictive drug by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which was given jurisdiction over tobacco products.

2004 (Ireland Bans Smoking in Workplaces): Ireland becomes the first nation to forbid smoking in all places of employment on a national level, including restaurants and bars.

2015: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that this year, almost 70 per cent of smokers stated that they would like to stop, and half of them made an effort to do so.

How is No Smoking Day celebrated

Each year, different themes are chosen to represent the aim of that year’s campaign

Special messages, adverts and promotions are prepared in order to remind smokers and non-smokers to kickstart or remain on their quitting regime

Commit to Quit: If you’re a smoker, use this day as your starting point to quit. Seek out resources and support to assist you on your journey

Spread Awareness: Share information about the dangers of smoking and the benefits of quitting

Support a loved one who wants to quit:Each person knows each friend or family members best, so a tailored approach to each individual is recommended. Ways to help loved ones include leaving literature around the house, discarding cigarettes, loving encouragement, or even nagging. The main thing is to be there for the person as they undergo this challenging endeavor

Shop at stores that don’t sell tobacco products:The mere absence of tobacco can be a positive influence in avoiding or ending addiction. Opt to shop at places that do not sell cigarettes, so it is not a temptation to purchase, especially with friends or family that may be addicted

Host or Attend Events: Participate in community workshops, seminars, or support groups centered around quitting smoking

Educational programs and workshops are frequently organised by schools, colleges, and businesses to educate individuals about the negative health effects of smoking

Social media platforms witness a notable surge in popularity on No Smoking Day. Hashtags associated with the event trend are used by people to discuss their quitting experiences and to show support for friends and family who are also attempting to quit.

Facts About The Risks Of Smoking

Smoking or chewing tobacco can kill

Smoking 1 cigarette can take 11 minutes off your life

Smoking is not only a killer, but a serious cause of illness

Smoking affects fertility

It gives you bad breath

In 2023, an estimated 266 million adults aged 15 years and older in India are tobacco product users. This positions India as the second globally and first WHO South East Asia Region (SEAR) in terms of the number of tobacco users

Tobacco use is more prevalent for the older female age 65 years old and older group with 18.6 per cent while in male, it is more prevalent for those age 50 and 64 age group

