No Reason To Panic Over New COVID19-JN1 Variant: ICMR

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: India’s premier medical research institute, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Monday confirmed that there is no reason to panic over the new variant of COVID19-JN1.

Stating that the virus (COVID19) never goes away, Dr Rajni Kant Srivastava, Chair, Disease Elimination at the ICMR, told ETV Bharat that the virus keeps mutating.

"It's not a matter of concern for India. The majority of the people in our country are already vaccinated, and they are exposed to COVID-19. There is no reason to panic. Yes, people should definitely keep themselves aware of the evolving situation. If anybody has symptoms of cough and fever, they should consult with the doctors," said Dr Srivastava.

The statement given by Dr Srivastava comes at a time when several states across the country have been reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases. Against the backdrop of an increasing COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, some states in India, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are also reporting such COVID-19 cases.

"The present variant JN1 is a subvariant of Omicron. As viruses keep mutating, new variants are born due to mutations. When COVID-19 first appeared in India from China, there was not much exposure. It was the novel COVID. There was no treatment and diagnosis. There was no vaccine as well as no immunity to deal with the virus. But as we move ahead, people in India are exposed to the virus, so there is no reason to panic," said Dr Srivastava.

The present scenario in India as reported by INSACOG

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing of samples from sentinel sites across the country and international passengers arriving in India. On December 30, 2020, the INSACOG was formed by the Centre to study and monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of COVID-19 across the country.

According to the latest INSACOG Bulletin, most of the submitted sequences across India were of JN.1 sub-variants. "Since the testing and sampling frequency is less for some parts of India, the overall scenario might not be clear yet. INSACOG is continuing the surveillance of the emerging variants. So far, 112 cases of KP.1.1 (includes KP.1.1, KP.1.1.1) and 353 cases of KP.2 (includes KP.2, KP.2.1, KP.2.2, KP.2.3) have been reported from states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. However, no increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has been observed with these sub-variants so far," the INSACOG said.

"It was at the beginning of 2020, India witnessed COVID-19. After five years, people are exposed and get vaccinated. It’s a seasonal virus which changes its roots," said Dr Srivastava.

Dr Srivastava further said that people with co-morbidity need to take extra precautions. "Yes, patients with comorbidity are prone to such viruses. People with respiratory issues, asthma problems need to be more careful," he said.

In the present scenario, as the cases increase, people with comorbidities are getting affected, Dr Srivastava said. "A few deaths also happened due to comorbidities because they are an immune-compromised population," Dr Srivastava said.

Stating that hospitalisation of such people is not mandatory, Dr Srivastava said, "Presently, COVID-19 patients can be treated at home. However, if the situation deteriorates, then he or she should be hospitalised. COVID-19 is not finished, and it’s like other viruses. It will keep coming and going.”