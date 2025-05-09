ETV Bharat / health

No Meat May 2025: Why Thousands Are Ditching Meat for One Month to Help the Planet?

Are you up for the No Meat May challenge? ( Getty Images )

It’s a Sunday afternoon, and the comforting aroma of chicken curry wafts from the neighbour’s window. You’re flipping a paratha on the tawa, half-listening to the radio, when your cousin texts: “Going veg for No Meat May. Join?” You raise an eyebrow, then promptly google “No Meat May.” And thus begins the slightly confusing journey into a meat-free month, designed not to punish but to provoke thought.

Welcome to global challenge No Meat May. Originating in Australia, this 31-day meatless movement encourages people to ditch meat for a month to improve their health, help the environment, and offer a moment of mercy to animals. It’s not a diet. It’s simply a challenge: like Dry January or turning off your geyser before the water boils over. If any country is pre-programmed for meat-free living, it’s us.

Why Indians Are Perfectly Poised for No Meat May

In India, we’ve been flirting with vegetarianism since before it became trendy on Instagram. Our cuisine is already home to an extraordinary number of vegetarian dishes that even the staunchest of chicken-lovers secretly enjoy. Think rajma chawal, aloo gobi, paneer bhurji, sambar rice, poha, and a thousand different dals. Our ancestors were doing Meatless Mondays long before the West came up with hashtags.

Still, for the growing number of urban Indians who reach for tandoori chicken like it’s a basic right, No Meat May offers a moment to pause. Not to guilt-trip, but to gently ask: What would happen if you swapped your mutton for mushrooms? Or, Is that butter chicken worth the cholesterol spike and carbon footprint?

The Big Four Reasons to Go Meatless in May

1. For Your Health

Most Indian non-vegetarian diets are not exactly Mediterranean. They're oily, rich, and designed to make your digestive system call for backup. Studies show that cutting back on meat (especially red and processed meat) can lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even some cancers. In a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, researchers found that diets with less meat and more whole plant foods can significantly reduce the risk of chronic illness and environmental impact. Even a temporary reduction in meat intake is linked with improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and better gut health. You'll likely feel lighter, sleep better, and your intestines might just throw a thank-you party.

2. For the Planet