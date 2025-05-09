No Meat May 2025: Why Thousands Are Ditching Meat for One Month to Help the Planet?

It’s a Sunday afternoon, and the comforting aroma of chicken curry wafts from the neighbour’s window. You’re flipping a paratha on the tawa, half-listening to the radio, when your cousin texts: “Going veg for No Meat May. Join?” You raise an eyebrow, then promptly google “No Meat May.” And thus begins the slightly confusing journey into a meat-free month, designed not to punish but to provoke thought.
Welcome to global challenge No Meat May. Originating in Australia, this 31-day meatless movement encourages people to ditch meat for a month to improve their health, help the environment, and offer a moment of mercy to animals. It’s not a diet. It’s simply a challenge: like Dry January or turning off your geyser before the water boils over. If any country is pre-programmed for meat-free living, it’s us.
Why Indians Are Perfectly Poised for No Meat May
In India, we’ve been flirting with vegetarianism since before it became trendy on Instagram. Our cuisine is already home to an extraordinary number of vegetarian dishes that even the staunchest of chicken-lovers secretly enjoy. Think rajma chawal, aloo gobi, paneer bhurji, sambar rice, poha, and a thousand different dals. Our ancestors were doing Meatless Mondays long before the West came up with hashtags.
Still, for the growing number of urban Indians who reach for tandoori chicken like it’s a basic right, No Meat May offers a moment to pause. Not to guilt-trip, but to gently ask: What would happen if you swapped your mutton for mushrooms? Or, Is that butter chicken worth the cholesterol spike and carbon footprint?
The Big Four Reasons to Go Meatless in May
1. For Your Health
Most Indian non-vegetarian diets are not exactly Mediterranean. They're oily, rich, and designed to make your digestive system call for backup. Studies show that cutting back on meat (especially red and processed meat) can lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even some cancers. In a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, researchers found that diets with less meat and more whole plant foods can significantly reduce the risk of chronic illness and environmental impact. Even a temporary reduction in meat intake is linked with improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and better gut health. You'll likely feel lighter, sleep better, and your intestines might just throw a thank-you party.
2. For the Planet
Animal agriculture is a massive contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. That biryani may taste divine, but it leaves a rather hellish carbon footprint. India’s population is booming, and water is scarce. Swapping meat for plants (just for a month) can help conserve both land and water.
3. For the Animals
From temple cows to street dogs, Indians have a cultural reverence for animals. Yet, factory farming is a grim reality. A 31-day break from meat is a small gesture of compassion in a country where we already worship Hanuman and Ganesha with bananas and modaks.
4. For Food Justice
Meat production is resource-intensive. Redirecting resources like grains and water to grow food for direct human consumption instead of for livestock could help feed more people. In a country battling hunger and malnutrition, that matters.
What Do I Eat Instead?
Plenty. The Indian vegetarian repertoire is so vast, you could go 31 days without repeating a dish. Here’s a rough draft of what your month might look like:
- Breakfast: Moong dal chilla, poha, idli-sambar, aloo paratha (no ghee)
- Lunch: Bhindi masala with jowar roti, baingan bharta with brown rice, kadhi chawal, khichdi.5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods Every Vegetarian Woman Needs To Include In Her Diet
- Snacks: Roasted makhana, masala corn, fruit chaat, vegetable cutlets.
- Dinner: Rajma chawal, paneer tikka, tofu stir-fry, millet pulao, palak dal with steamed rice.
Closer home, studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have long championed the benefits of plant-based diets for metabolic health. Our ancestors knew this.
The genius of No Meat May lies in its approach. It doesn’t demand you become vegan, renounce cheese, or give up on shawarma forever. It simply invites you to try. Maybe you’ll discover that you actually love tofu. Maybe you’ll find yourself daydreaming about your mother’s aloo matar more than butter chicken.
References:
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(24)00170-0/fulltext
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/proceedings-of-the-nutrition-society/article/plantbased-diets-and-longterm-health-findings-from-the-epicoxford-study/771ED5439481A68AD92BF40E8B1EF7E6
Read more: