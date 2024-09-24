First batch of people under Nipah quarantine to be discharged on Wednesday: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala: The first batch of people under quarantine for Nipah infection in Kerala will be discharged on Wednesday, state health minister Veena George said on Monday.

"As far as the spread of Nipah goes, it spreads after symptoms become evident in an infected person. As per this timeline, the first incubation period gets over on September 25. That's when we will be able to release a number of people from quarantine," she said in Idukki.

George also said the Kerala government is keeping a close eye on the spread of Mpox, as the new strain of the virus is highly contagious.

"As far as Mpox is concerned, the state government is keeping a very close eye on it. For that we have to identify all the contacts and establish they are infection free, because this strain is highly contagious. Earlier, the virus was spreading only via close contact," George said.

She also said that studies are being conducted on the Nipah virus and how it spreads from bats to humans.