ETV Bharat / health

Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe

Kamaraju Nayak (80), from Natanga village in Ganjam district, had accidentally swallowed the ‘miswak’ while cleaning his teeth last Wednesday.

Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe
Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Behrampur: Doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Odisha, successfully removed a nine-inch tooth-cleaning stick, popularly known as ‘Miswak’, from the octogenarian’s food pipe in an hour-long procedure.

Kamaraju Nayak (80), from Natanga village in Ganjam district, had accidentally swallowed the ‘miswak’ while cleaning his teeth last Wednesday. “The stick got stuck in his food pipe, giving him severe pain. It remained inside for almost a week before doctors could remove it surgically,” said the hospital officials.

The family tried to remove it themselves and sought help at local health centres, as it was causing the patient constant discomfort and preventing him from eating.

Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe
X-ray showing foreign object in food pipe (ETV Bharat)

“Family members had initially sought treatment at other medical centres, but with no relief, they finally admitted the patient to MKCG Medical College on Monday,” officials said.

Officials said a specialised team from the ENT Department conducted the operation using the oesophagoscope technique. “Doctors said the procedure was challenging for them, as the patient was hypertensive, making the administration of anaesthesia risky. However, despite these challenges, the team successfully retrieved the lodged tooth-cleaning stick from the oesophagus. The patient is also stable after the surgery,” they said.

Following the successful removal, the patient is under observation, and doctors expect a steady recovery.

Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe
Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe (ETV Bharat)

Read More

  1. Rare Surgery Leads To Removal Of 8125 Stones From Gall Bladder
  2. Fake Doctor Arrested In Assam's Silchar, Was Performing Surgery

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RARE SURGERYNINE INCH STICK REMOVEDODISHA RARE SURGERYRARE SURGERY IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

More Children Obese Than Underweight In World Now As Junk Replaces Food

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.