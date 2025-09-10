ETV Bharat / health

Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe

Behrampur: Doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Odisha, successfully removed a nine-inch tooth-cleaning stick, popularly known as ‘Miswak’, from the octogenarian’s food pipe in an hour-long procedure.

Kamaraju Nayak (80), from Natanga village in Ganjam district, had accidentally swallowed the ‘miswak’ while cleaning his teeth last Wednesday. “The stick got stuck in his food pipe, giving him severe pain. It remained inside for almost a week before doctors could remove it surgically,” said the hospital officials.

The family tried to remove it themselves and sought help at local health centres, as it was causing the patient constant discomfort and preventing him from eating.