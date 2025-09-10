Nine-Inch ‘Tooth-Cleaning Stick’ Surgically Removed From 80-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe
Kamaraju Nayak (80), from Natanga village in Ganjam district, had accidentally swallowed the ‘miswak’ while cleaning his teeth last Wednesday.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Behrampur: Doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Odisha, successfully removed a nine-inch tooth-cleaning stick, popularly known as ‘Miswak’, from the octogenarian’s food pipe in an hour-long procedure.
Kamaraju Nayak (80), from Natanga village in Ganjam district, had accidentally swallowed the ‘miswak’ while cleaning his teeth last Wednesday. “The stick got stuck in his food pipe, giving him severe pain. It remained inside for almost a week before doctors could remove it surgically,” said the hospital officials.
The family tried to remove it themselves and sought help at local health centres, as it was causing the patient constant discomfort and preventing him from eating.
“Family members had initially sought treatment at other medical centres, but with no relief, they finally admitted the patient to MKCG Medical College on Monday,” officials said.
Officials said a specialised team from the ENT Department conducted the operation using the oesophagoscope technique. “Doctors said the procedure was challenging for them, as the patient was hypertensive, making the administration of anaesthesia risky. However, despite these challenges, the team successfully retrieved the lodged tooth-cleaning stick from the oesophagus. The patient is also stable after the surgery,” they said.
Following the successful removal, the patient is under observation, and doctors expect a steady recovery.
