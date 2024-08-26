NIMS To Launch Specialized Lab For Snoring And Sleep Apnea Treatment In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In response to the growing prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) caused by lifestyle changes, the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad is establishing a specialized lab dedicated to treating snoring problems.

This lab aims to provide comprehensive care for individuals affected by OSA, a condition often linked to factors such as obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and blockages in the airways.

Doctors estimate that 40-50% of people across Greater Hyderabad are experiencing issues related to snoring, with a significant proportion of sufferers being men over the age of 30. OSA can lead to severe health complications, including a sudden cessation of breathing during sleep, which can result in waking up abruptly.

This interruption in breathing can cause a lack of oxygen to the brain, increasing the risk of paralysis. Additionally, snoring is associated with a decrease in heart rate, further highlighting the condition's potential dangers.

Comprehensive Sleep Study and Treatment

The new lab at NIMS will offer 24-hour observation for patients suffering from sleep apnea. During this time, the patient's sleep patterns will be closely monitored, including heart, lung, and brain activity, breathing patterns, limb movements, and blood oxygen levels. This comprehensive assessment, known as polysomnography, will help doctors diagnose the severity of sleep apnea, which is categorized into types 1, 2, and 3.

Based on the analysis, patients will receive personalized treatment plans. For some, surgical intervention may be necessary to remove obstructions in the nose and airways. Others may be advised to make lifestyle changes, such as engaging in regular exercise like walking and swimming, which can help reduce weight, and limiting alcohol and tobacco use to alleviate snoring.

Affordable and Accessible Care

NIMS Director Dr Birappa emphasized that the services provided in this new lab will be offered at a fraction of the cost compared to private hospitals, making treatment more accessible to a wider population. The lab is expected to begin operations soon, offering hope to those struggling with sleep apnea and its associated health risks.