NIMS Achieves Rare Feat Of 1,000 Kidney Transplants In 10 Years

Hyderabad: Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has accomplished a rare and remarkable feat by performing 1,000 kidney transplants in just ten years, an achievement unmatched by any other government hospital. All these transplants were conducted free of charge under the Arogyashri and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), benefiting mostly poor and middle-class patients. Many who couldn't afford costly private treatments were given a new lease on life at NIMS.

Of these transplants, 60% of the kidneys were donated by living donors, while 40% came from brain-dead individuals. The first successful kidney transplant at NIMS took place in 1989, and the hospital has since performed a total of 1,730 surgeries. The pace of transplants increased after the formation of the Jeevandan Trust. Dr Rahul Devaraj, Head of the Urology Department, credited the dedication and initiative of the NIMS medical team for achieving 1,000 kidney transplants in the last decade.

Leaders Congratulate the NIMS Team

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, and NIMS Director Birappa praised the doctors for their outstanding contribution. Urology experts Dr. Rahul Devaraj, Dr. Rama Reddy, Dr. Vidyasagar, and their colleagues received special congratulations for this achievement. They expressed hope for more success and increased recognition for NIMS in the future.

Warning on Kidney Disease Symptoms

As the number of people suffering from kidney problems rises each year, doctors emphasize early detection. Dr Rahul Devaraj advised that symptoms like reduced urination, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, swelling around the legs, ankles, or eyes, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting should not be ignored. Early consultation with a doctor can help save the kidneys.