ETV Bharat / health

NIMS Achieves Rare Feat Of 1,000 Kidney Transplants In 10 Years

CM Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, and NIMS Director praised doctors following achievement of performing 1,000 kidney transplants in ten years for free of charge.

author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

NIMS in Hyderabad has accomplished a rare and remarkable feat by performing 1,000 kidney transplants in just ten years.
NIMS in Hyderabad has accomplished a rare and remarkable feat by performing 1,000 kidney transplants in just ten years. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has accomplished a rare and remarkable feat by performing 1,000 kidney transplants in just ten years, an achievement unmatched by any other government hospital. All these transplants were conducted free of charge under the Arogyashri and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), benefiting mostly poor and middle-class patients. Many who couldn't afford costly private treatments were given a new lease on life at NIMS.

Of these transplants, 60% of the kidneys were donated by living donors, while 40% came from brain-dead individuals. The first successful kidney transplant at NIMS took place in 1989, and the hospital has since performed a total of 1,730 surgeries. The pace of transplants increased after the formation of the Jeevandan Trust. Dr Rahul Devaraj, Head of the Urology Department, credited the dedication and initiative of the NIMS medical team for achieving 1,000 kidney transplants in the last decade.

Leaders Congratulate the NIMS Team

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, and NIMS Director Birappa praised the doctors for their outstanding contribution. Urology experts Dr. Rahul Devaraj, Dr. Rama Reddy, Dr. Vidyasagar, and their colleagues received special congratulations for this achievement. They expressed hope for more success and increased recognition for NIMS in the future.

Warning on Kidney Disease Symptoms

As the number of people suffering from kidney problems rises each year, doctors emphasize early detection. Dr Rahul Devaraj advised that symptoms like reduced urination, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, swelling around the legs, ankles, or eyes, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting should not be ignored. Early consultation with a doctor can help save the kidneys.

Hyderabad: Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has accomplished a rare and remarkable feat by performing 1,000 kidney transplants in just ten years, an achievement unmatched by any other government hospital. All these transplants were conducted free of charge under the Arogyashri and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), benefiting mostly poor and middle-class patients. Many who couldn't afford costly private treatments were given a new lease on life at NIMS.

Of these transplants, 60% of the kidneys were donated by living donors, while 40% came from brain-dead individuals. The first successful kidney transplant at NIMS took place in 1989, and the hospital has since performed a total of 1,730 surgeries. The pace of transplants increased after the formation of the Jeevandan Trust. Dr Rahul Devaraj, Head of the Urology Department, credited the dedication and initiative of the NIMS medical team for achieving 1,000 kidney transplants in the last decade.

Leaders Congratulate the NIMS Team

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, and NIMS Director Birappa praised the doctors for their outstanding contribution. Urology experts Dr. Rahul Devaraj, Dr. Rama Reddy, Dr. Vidyasagar, and their colleagues received special congratulations for this achievement. They expressed hope for more success and increased recognition for NIMS in the future.

Warning on Kidney Disease Symptoms

As the number of people suffering from kidney problems rises each year, doctors emphasize early detection. Dr Rahul Devaraj advised that symptoms like reduced urination, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, swelling around the legs, ankles, or eyes, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting should not be ignored. Early consultation with a doctor can help save the kidneys.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIZAM INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCESHYDERABADPOOR AND MIDDLE CLASS PATIENTSCM REVANTH REDDYKIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.