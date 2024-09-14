6 Best Nighttime Snacks To Boost Weight Loss And Keep You Satisfied

The only way to encourage weight loss is to create a calorie deficit. To achieve it, experts suggest to reduce calorie intake and increase physical activity levels. At times, both are recommended. Choosing lower-calorie snacks that satisfy your nighttime food cravings can help you lose weight faster by helping you feel fuller.

While overeating at any time of the day can dent your weight loss goals, well-balanced nighttime snacks can fix things for you. Here are six nutritious, filling, and weight-loss-friendly foods that can support weight loss by keeping you full without adding unnecessary calories.

Greek Yoghurt

The protein present in Greek yoghurt helps keep you satisfied. It’s also rich in probiotics, supporting gut health and digestion. A study done by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) suggests that people who consume yoghurt every day are less likely to be overweight and obese. Additionally, protein is one of the most satiating macronutrients which helps you feel full after eating as it slows down digestion. Mix Greek yoghurt with nutrient-dense ingredients like berries and cinnamon as a natural sweetener.

Greek Yoghurt with berries (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)

Cottage Cheese

High in casein protein, cottage cheese digests slowly, helping to repair muscles overnight and keeping you fuller for longer. Cottage cheese is an excellent product for making several high-protein sweet and savoury satisfying dishes. You can mix cottage cheese with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like oregano or any seasoning to make a savoury dish. Add berries, cinnamon, peanut butter, or chocolate chips to cottage cheese to make a nutritious high-protein dessert.

Cottage Cheese is an excellent product for making several high-protein sweet and savoury satisfying dishes (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)

Nuts

A handful of almonds, pistachios, or walnuts can provide healthy fats and protein. It will not only curb late-night hunger but also boost metabolism. You can include nuts in almost any diet, including plant-based, low-carb, and high-protein diets. To create a filling nighttime snack, mix a handful of nuts with dried fruit like dried cherries. Apart from being a natural source of melatonin hormone that improves the sleep-wake cycle, dried cherries help you sleep better.

Nuts will not only curb late-night hunger but also boost metabolism (Photo representational) (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)

Vegetables and Hummus

Low-calorie, fiber-rich vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, or spinach can be paired with a light dip for a satisfying and nutritious evening snack. On the other hand, a small bowl of hummus along with veggies is a delicious nighttime snack option with some major health benefits.

Packed with protein, and fibre, hummus promotes weight loss. Studies show that chickpea and hummus consumers are less likely to become obese. You can also eat peppers, and broccoli with hummus as they are high in vitamin C, folate, and vitamin A.

Packed with protein, and fibre hummus promotes weight loss (Photo representational) (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein and can be eaten boiled or scrambled for a quick, filling meal at night. Eggs can be eaten with weight-loss-friendly ingredients like beans and vegetables. Pair two boiled eggs with a piece of fruit to prepare a simple yet healthy snack. Consider making an omelette with eggs, sautéd vegetables, and parmesan or cheddar cheese. Eggs are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, which can essentially be beneficial for those on a low-carb diet. It supports weight loss.

Pair two boiled eggs with a piece of fruit to prepare a simple yet healthy snack (Photo representational) (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great source of complex carbs, keeping your blood sugar stable and promoting a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight loss. Though, oatmeal is commonly consumed in the morning, oats are a healthy and filling meal or snack for the night as well. Studies show that eating oatmeal can help in weight loss. It is a smart choice for those trying to lose excess body fat. You can pair oats with high-protein ingredients like collagen powder, nut butter, or whey protein and make a delectable and filling recipe which also promotes weight loss.

Studies show that eating oatmeal can help in weight loss (Photo representational) (ETV Bharat/Representational Image)

Tips for Nighttime Eating

It’s essential to avoid heavy, greasy, or high-sugar foods before bed, as they can hinder digestion and disrupt sleep. Focus on protein, fibre, and healthy fats to stay full and promote weight loss.

(This article is written by our team for informational purposes only. It should not be construed as professional medical advice. We suggest you seek the advice of your family doctor or any other qualified healthcare provider regarding your medical condition. Always consult your doctor before following any health tips.)