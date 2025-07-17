ETV Bharat / health

How Night Shifts Confuse the Female Body’s Most Important Timing System, And Why Working Nights May Be Undermining Women’s Fertility

In the 1970s, doctors began noticing a strange pattern. Nurses who worked the night shift were more likely to have irregular periods. Some struggled with fertility. Others faced complications during childbirth. At first, these anecdotes were brushed aside... chalked up to stress, chance, or the natural variability of the human body. But over time, something more systemic began to emerge.

What if the problem wasn’t the stress of the job but the timing of the job itself?

At Michigan State University in the US, a small team of researchers led by Dr. Alexandra Yaw has been studying this very question not in women, but in mice. And in those mice, they've found a pattern that's hard to ignore: a repeated, predictable disruption in reproductive function caused by exposure to artificial light at night, mimicking the shift work schedules millions of women around the world now live by. The results were presented at ENDO 2025, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in San Francisco.

To simulate rotating shifts, the researchers manipulated the mice’s environment; changing their light-dark cycle by six hours every few days, the rodent equivalent of flying back and forth between New York and London every week. The results were striking: half of the female mice developed irregular menstrual cycles. Many had hormonal imbalances. Even the mice whose cycles remained seemingly normal showed signs of internal disturbance: poor ovarian health, disrupted timing of uterine functions, and complications during labour. It altered the core rhythm of the body; what scientists call the circadian system.

We often think of sleep as negotiable, a personal choice. But what if it’s more than that? What if the simple act of staying awake under fluorescent light, while the rest of the world sleeps, changes how the body prepares for reproduction, manages hormones, and sustains pregnancy?