An Ayurvedic Doctor's Journey From Mumbai to New York To Reclaim Ancient Wellness For Modern Times | Author Interview

When you meet Dr. Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya, there is something paradoxical about her. She is sharp, articulate, and fiercely rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom but there’s also a cadence to the way she speaks, as if each sentence is aligned to the breath. She’s one of the rare modern Ayurvedic voices whose work bridges East and West without losing the essence of either.

Her new book, Your Body Already Knows, is a manifesto of calling our cycles, rhythms, and bodies into alignment. She calls it The Inner Climate® Method: a term that sounds more like a weather report than a healing modality, until she breaks it down and you realize she might just be onto something revolutionary.

On Sadhguru and Deepak Chopra

She’s earned praise from Deepak Chopra and Sadhguru—wellness world heavyweights. “Deepak Chopra and I first connected during the pandemic. Later, I was invited to speak at the Sages and Scientists event in Boston. With Sadhguru’s team, the support came organically. They saw the originality of the Inner Climate® method.” But despite the endorsements, Nidhi’s humility remains intact. “These aren’t just influencers. They’re thinkers. We connected on a resonance level, not just professionally.”

Perhaps one of the most compelling arguments in her book is against the culture of biohacking. “Biohacking assumes the body is a machine to be optimized. Ayurveda sees it as a living, breathing intelligence.” In her words, “We’re not here to outsmart the body. We’re here to re-align with it.”

Instead of chasing eternal youth, she encourages readers to honour time. “Yes, the body ages. But it can also become more sensitive, more refined. If we live with rhythm, we don’t just age... we evolve.”

Journey Into Ayurveda

“I was born into Ayurveda,” she says. “My grandfather was a healer. We lived in a joint family. Our home was a living laboratory. Even before I studied Ayurveda formally, I was watching, absorbing… wondering why one child fell sick and the other didn’t.” Nidhi spent her early years among steel tiffin boxes, home remedies, and conversations that often began with the question, kya khaya tha? (What did you eat?). Later, she moved to the U.S., where she observed what she calls “the polished intensity” of Western healthcare systems. “In America, health is often reduced to lab reports and numbers. But those numbers don’t speak the whole story.”

Dr. Nidhi is the author of the book 'Your Body Already Knows' (ETV Bharat)

She’s not dismissive of Western medicine... far from it. “People want both relief and resolution,” she explains. “We must meet them where they are. But when Ayurveda is practiced with integrity, it offers something few systems can: rhythm, precision, gentleness.”

The cornerstone of Nidhi’s book is the Inner Climate® Method: her signature framework that helps individuals understand their bodies not through symptoms, but through patterns. “Your body is like the Earth,” she says. “It has weather. It has seasons. It gets dry, hot, cold, humid. And when that inner terrain is out of balance, everything is affected: digestion, hormones, sleep, mood, immunity.” It’s a radical departure from symptom-based thinking. “You don’t need three different doctors for dry skin, constipation, and anxiety. You need to understand that your body is in drought.” That simple metaphor changes everything. “Treat the terrain. Don’t micromanage the symptoms.”

She likens misalignment with natural rhythms to ecological disaster. “When we ignore our body clocks (eating late, working through exhaustion, scrolling past midnight), we enter survival mode. And that mode doesn’t heal. It copes. It burns out.”

A Compass, Not a Rulebook

What’s refreshing about Nidhi’s approach is that it isn’t prescriptive. “I’m not here to give people another set of wellness rules,” she says. “My method is a compass. It helps you make decisions based on rhythm, not resistance.” She’s not anti-science. She’s pro-sense. “Circadian biology proves what Ayurveda knew thousands of years ago: Every organ has a clock. Hormones, melatonin, gut mucus... they all sync with nature. Misalignment disrupts everything.” When she speaks, there’s both urgency and ease. “The ideal inner climate is not fixed. It’s dynamic, like the weather. Your body knows how to adapt, but only if you stop pushing and start listening.”

So what is sustainable wellness, according to Nidhi? “It’s a life you don’t need to recover from,” she laughs. “Not celery juice one week and cold plunges the next. It’s khichdi. It’s walking to the market. It’s rituals you return to—again and again.” Her favourite Ayurvedic practice? “Nasal breathing with slow exhalations. Just five minutes. It calms the nervous system, lowers cortisol, tells your body: you are safe.”

Women, Hormones, and the Rhythm of Repair

When asked why she believes women, in particular, have lost touch with their bodies, her answer is equal parts sociology and soul. “We’re drowning in data. Algorithms, apps, trackers. But the more we consume, the less we trust ourselves. Add to that the silence (no grandmothers, no stories passed down) and you have a generation trying to Google their way to wisdom.” She believes the answers aren’t out there... they’re within. “Your body remembers. My book simply gives you a language for that remembrance.” A large part of her work is with women navigating hormonal imbalances: PMS, PCOS, infertility, burnout.

“Modern life is a hormone disruptor,” she says bluntly. “We eat at odd hours, sleep under artificial lights, skip rest, and we expect our hormones to perform like clockwork. But hormones are timekeepers. When the body doesn’t feel safe, it stops everything non-essential. That includes menstruation, digestion and fertility.” She calls it prajnaparadha: a forgetting of inner wisdom. “My job is to help women remember.”

Does she believe women should plan their lives around their menstrual cycle? “Absolutely. Each phase has a different mood, energy, and need. You’re not supposed to operate the same way every day. That’s a male model of productivity. Women are lunar beings.”

Her advice? “Do creative work during ovulation. Slow down before your period. And rest when you bleed.” And if you can’t do it all? “Lie down. Legs up the wall. Breathe. That one ritual can reset your entire nervous system.”

Everything Is Connected

Nidhi’s greatest contribution may be in how she threads together what modern medicine splits apart. Gut health, sleep, and hormones aren’t separate silos. “They’re branches of the same tree. You must tend the soil.” For instance, a woman running hot and dry may have reflux, insomnia, hair fall, fertility issues. But rather than patching each symptom, Ayurveda asks: what is the terrain? “Cool it down. Moisturize. Slow it. Then watch everything begin to heal.”

We end our conversation with a final question: Why is Ayurveda having such a global moment? “Because we’re tired,” she says softly. “Tired of data. Of noise. Of trying to fix what was never broken. Ayurveda is not a trend. It’s a remembering. A way to live in sync with breath, season, body, and time.”

Nidhi's Tips For Urban Wellness

Dr. Nidhi swears by yoga in her wellness routine (ETV Bharat)

The author recommends these simple, science-backed ways to stay in rhythm with nature, even from a 10th-floor apartment:

Touch: Human touch isn't just emotional, it’s chemical. Gentle, loving touch stimulates the release of oxytocin, the “bonding hormone.” Oxytocin reduces cortisol (the stress hormone), lowers blood pressure, and improves emotional resilience. Whether it’s a hug, a hand massage, or applying warm oil to your own skin, touch tells the body: You’re safe. You’re home. Breath: Long, slow nasal exhalations activate the parasympathetic nervous system, your body’s rest-and-repair mode. This reduces heart rate, calms the brain, and enhances digestion and hormone balance. Just five minutes of slow breathing each day can rewire your stress response, no wellness gadgets needed. Sleep: Your body runs on a 24-hour circadian clock. At night, your brain clears toxins, repairs tissue, and regulates metabolism, but only if you sleep in sync with natural light cycles. Melatonin, your sleep hormone, peaks between 9 PM and midnight. Sleeping before 10:30 pm helps you tap into this window, so your body can do its most important maintenance work. Food: Your gut also has its own clock. It digests most efficiently when the sun is high, around midday. Eating your largest meal at lunch supports your metabolism, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces inflammation. Eating heavy meals late at night, when digestion slows, can lead to bloating, weight gain, and sleep disruption. Sound: The vagus nerve, which connects your brain to major organs, is stimulated by calming sounds, like chanting, soft music, or even humming. This vagal stimulation helps lower inflammation, improve digestion, and support emotional balance. You can literally tune your body using sound. Ritual and rhythm: Small, consistent rituals, drinking hot water in the morning, stepping away from screens at sunset, lighting a candle before bed, ground the nervous system and create predictability, which the brain deeply craves. Rhythmic routines lower anxiety, regulate hormones, and improve sleep and digestion.

So even if you can not walk barefoot on grass or watch the moonrise, you can still live in rhythm with nature, through breath, touch, sound, sleep, and food. Urban wellness doesn’t require more things, it asks for more intention. Your body already knows the rhythm. It is just waiting for you to return to it

1-minute Breathwork Exercise For Grounding

Close your eyes. Gently place your feet flat on the floor or sit cross-legged, and bring one hand to your lower belly. Inhale slowly through your nose to a count of 4. Feel the breath expanding the belly, not just the chest.

Then exhale through the nose to a count of 8. As you exhale, imagine all the tension melting out of your body, from your jaw, your shoulders, your abdomen. Picture your energy sinking down, down, down, like warm roots reaching into the earth. Do this for just five breaths.

You may feel a shift almost immediately, a drop in heart rate, a sense of heaviness in your limbs, a stillness in the mind. That’s the power of the long nasal exhale: it activates your parasympathetic nervous system, your rest, repair, and digest mode. It signals safety to the brain, lowers cortisol, and gently recalibrates your nervous system. The beauty of breath is: it’s always with you. You do not need a quiet room, a meditation cushion, or perfect circumstances. Five conscious breaths can bring you back home.