NExT Test For Ayush Will Be Effective From 2021-2022 Batch Onwards: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav on Thursday said that the National Exit Test (NExT) for Ayush will be effective from the 2021-2022 batch onwards.

Jadhav said that the decision was taken on the recommendation of the committee set up in this regard to review the concerns of students in this matter. "The committee recommends that the NExT will be applied to students enrolled in the 2021-22 academic session under the NCISM and NCH Acts, 2020, removing any ambiguity in its implementation," he said.

The committee was presided by Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sharma, who was responsible for reviewing the suggestions from students and submitting the recommendations to the government.

The test is mandatory for licensing and enrollment in State or National Registers after completing a one-year internship, and the structure is a problem-based examination featuring clinical case scenarios, images, and videos to evaluate practical skills.

"Those interns who have not completed their internship but qualified in the National Exit Test (Next) shall be eligible to register in State or National registration boards only after completion of the one-year internship," Jadhav informed.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Act 2020 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 came into force from June 11, 2021 and July 5, 2021, respectively.