This New Technique 'Milli-Spinner' Can Treat Stroke Faster Than The Existing One; Study

When treating an ischemic stroke – where a clot is blocking the flow of oxygen to the brain – every minute counts. The more quickly doctors can remove the clot and restore blood flow, the more brain cells will survive, and the more likely patients are to have a good outcome. But current technologies only successfully remove clots on the first try about 50% of the time, and in about 15% of cases, they fail completely.

Researchers at Stanford Engineering have developed a new technique called the milli-spinner thrombectomy that could significantly improve success rates in treating strokes, as well as heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, and other clot-related diseases. In a paper published on June 4 in Nature, the researchers used both flow models and animal studies to show that the milli-spinner significantly outperforms available treatments and offers a new approach for fast, easy, and complete clot removal.

“For most cases, we were more than doubling the efficacy of current technology, and for the toughest clots – which we’re only removing about 11% of the time with current devices – we’re getting the artery open on the first try 90% of the time,” said co-author Jeremy Heit, chief of Neuroimaging and Neurointervention at Stanford and an associate professor of radiology. “It’s unbelievable. This is a sea-change technology that will drastically improve our ability to help people," claims the researcher.

What Are Blood Clots

Blood clots are held together by tangles of fibrin, a tough, thread-like protein that traps red blood cells and other material to form a sticky clump. Typically, doctors try to remove them by inserting a catheter into the artery and either vacuuming up the clot or snaring it with wire mesh. But these methods don’t always work and can snap the fibrin threads, causing pieces of the clot to break off and get lodged in new, harder to reach places.

Milli-spinner can reduce it to 5% of its original volume (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

“With existing technology, there’s no way to reduce the size of the clot. They rely on deforming and rupturing the clot to remove it,” said Renee Zhao, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and senior author on the paper. “What’s unique about the milli-spinner is that it applies compression and shear forces to shrink the entire clot, dramatically reducing the volume without causing rupture.”

"Milli-spinner could reduce a clot to as little as 5% of its original volume"

The milli-spinner, which also reaches the clot through a catheter, consists of a long, hollow tube that can rotate rapidly, with a series of fins and slits that help create a localised suction near the clot. This applies two forces – compression and shear – to roll the fibrin threads into a tight ball without breaking them.

Imagine a loose ball of cotton fibers (or a handful of long hair pulled from a hairbrush, if you’d prefer). If you press it between your palms (compression) and rub your hands together in a circle (shear), the fibers will become increasingly tangled into a smaller, denser ball. The milli-spinner is able to do this same thing to the fibrin threads in a clot, using suction to compress the clot against the end of the tube and rapidly spinning to create the necessary shear.

Zhao and her colleagues showed that the milli-spinner could reduce a clot to as little as 5% of its original volume. The process shakes free the red blood cells, which move normally through the body once they aren’t trapped in fibrin, and the now-tiny fibrin ball is sucked into the milli-spinner and out of the body.