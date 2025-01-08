ETV Bharat / health

New Study Blames Sugary Drinks For Millions of Diabetes And Heart Disease Cases Worldwide

Sugary drinks are more harmful than you can imagine ( Freepik )

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, senior author of the study and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University, explains, “Sugary beverages are heavily marketed and sold in low- and middle-income nations. These communities often lack the resources to deal with the long-term health consequences.”

A new study published in Nature Medicine on January 6 by researchers from Tufts University has highlighted the severe global health impact of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs). The research estimates that consuming sugary drinks contributes to 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease every year worldwide.

Milkshakes and frappes are equally to blame (Freepik)

Sugar-sweetened beverages are digested quickly, causing a sharp spike in blood sugar levels without offering any nutritional value. Regular consumption can lead to:

Weight gain

Insulin resistance

Metabolic issues tied to type 2 diabetes and heart disease, which are among the leading causes of death worldwide.

“Younger adults and men are especially vulnerable to the health risks posed by sugary drinks,” adds Laura Lara-Castor, first author of the study.

Mocktails contain large amounts of sugar (Freepik)

The study emphasizes the need for urgent, evidence-based interventions to reduce sugary drink consumption. It suggests a multi-pronged approach, including:

Public health campaigns to raise awareness about the risks. Regulation of advertising targeting vulnerable populations. Taxes on sugary beverages to discourage consumption.

Countries like Mexico have already implemented measures, including a tax on sugary drinks introduced in 2014. Early data indicates the tax has been effective, especially among lower-income groups.

“While progress has been made, much more needs to be done in regions like Latin America and Africa, where the health impacts of sugary drink consumption are particularly severe,” says Mozaffarian. “As a species, we need to address sugar-sweetened beverage consumption.”