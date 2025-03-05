New ICMR Framework Aims to Integrate Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Modern Medicine

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen the scientific foundation of Ayush-based integrative healthcare by ensuring ethical rigour and regulatory compliance in research and integration of traditional and modern medical practices, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday published an addendum to the ICMR National Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical and Health Research Involving Human Participants (2017).

The addendum will provide a structured ethical framework for Research in Integrative Medicine (RIM).

“The addition of these ethical guidelines marks a significant step in encouraging the scientific community to explore Integrative Medicine with greater credibility and confidence. By providing a structured ethical framework, we aim to inspire researchers to advance evidence-based integration of traditional and modern medicine, ensuring safe, effective, and scientifically validated healthcare solutions for all,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary in the Ministry of Ayush.

Bridging Traditional Wisdom and Modern Science

Integrative Medicine (IM) involves a multimodal approach, where Ayush systems are integrated alongside modern and conventional medicine to enhance patient care and improve health outcomes. With growing global interest in holistic and personalised medicine, it is observed that ethical and regulatory clarity is essential to ensure the credibility, safety, and efficacy of integrative approaches.

This addendum aims to guide researchers, institutions, Ethics Committees (ECs), and regulatory bodies involved in Integrative Medicine research, ensuring that scientific integrity and patient safety remain paramount.

Enhancing Ethical And Regulatory Framework

The addendum introduces key measures to enhance the ethical and regulatory framework for Integrative Medicine research. According to the ICMR addendum, Ethics Committees overseeing such research must now include two Ayush subject-matter experts, with at least one being external to the institution, ensuring well-rounded and informed deliberations.

“Informed consent standards have been strengthened, requiring that research participants receive clear, tailored information about Integrative Medicine interventions while adhering to India's standard ethical guidelines for biomedical and clinical research. Additionally, Ayush-approved medicines used in integrative research will not require extra safety trials or preclinical studies,” it said.

However, non-codified traditional medicines must undergo the entire regulatory approval process. To ensure compliance, all research must align with the Drugs & Cosmetics Act (1940), New Drugs & Clinical Trial Rules (2019), and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines specific to Ayush systems, the ICMR addendum stated.