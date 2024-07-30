ETV Bharat / health

Nearly 45% Of COVID-19 Survivors Experienced One Unresolved Symptom: Centre

New Delhi: A recent systematic review has demonstrated that nearly 45 per cent of COVID-19 survivors experienced at least one unresolved symptom, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

"Fatigue is the most frequently reported symptom across hospitalised, non hospitalised and mixed cohorts. Other commonly reported symptoms are malaise, dyspnea, persistent loss of smell or taste, brain fogginess, headache, cough, low-grade fever, palpitations, dizziness, depression, and muscle and joint pains,” informed Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav in the Rajya Sabha.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, memory, concentration or sleep problems, persistent cough, chest pain, trouble speaking, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, depression or anxiety and fever as the most common symptoms experienced during post COVID-19 condition.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the COVID vaccine taken prior to COVID-19 infection is associated with a lower incidence of post-COVID complications.

"Also, it is not associated with worsening of Post-COVID symptoms in patients with prior COVID-19 infection and ongoing long COVID. Only 16 per cent of patients who died had been vaccinated, demonstrating the protective effect of anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination," Jadhav said.

He said that post-COVID complications are multifactorial. "Factors such as immune system dysregulation, autoimmunity, dysbiosis, microthrombi, systemic fibrosis, autonomic dysfunction or persistent CNS infection can lead to Post-COVID complications," he said.