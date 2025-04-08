Navkar Mahamantra Day 2025: 108 Countries Unite on April 9 in Chanting for Peace, PM Modi to Participate at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi

Navkar Mahamantra Divas will be observed on April 9, 2025 across 108 countries, with the central event taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the gathering.

This is a significant event in the Jain community dedicated to promoting global peace, compassion, and unity through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra. The primary aim of Navkar Mahamantra Divas is to foster world peace and harmony by encouraging individuals to embrace the values of non-violence, compassion, and self-awareness inherent in the Navkar Mahamantra.

Planned Activities for 2025

On April 9, 2025, millions of participants worldwide will unite in the synchronized chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra. The central event at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi will feature an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the significance of the mantra in promoting global peace. Various local events, including group chanting sessions, seminars on Jain philosophy, and community service initiatives, are scheduled in numerous countries to commemorate the day.

What is the Navkar Mahamantra?

The Navkar Mahamantra, also known as the Namokar Mantra, is the most revered prayer in Jainism. The 68 letters of this prayer or Mantra are considered powerful and auspicious. Unlike prayers that seek material benefits, this mantra is a profound salutation to the five supreme beings:

Arihantas – Enlightened beings who have conquered inner passions

Siddhas – Liberated souls free from the cycle of birth and death

Acharyas – Spiritual leaders who guide the Jain community

Upadhyayas – Teachers who impart Jain scriptures and philosophy

Sadhus and Sadhvis – Monks and nuns dedicated to spiritual practices

Why is April 9 Chosen for Navkar Mahamantra Day?

There is a timeless intelligence that flows through all forms, and sometimes, it reveals itself through a number. It is no coincidence that April 9 has been chosen for Navkar Mahamantra Day. In the ancient wisdom of India, the number 9 has always held a vibration of wholeness. In Jainism, this is not merely a belief, but a direct knowing.

The number 9 embodies the nine foundational elements of the Jain philosophical system. These nine elements: soul, non-soul, influx, bondage, stoppage, shedding, liberation, merit, and demerit, map not only the structure of reality, but the journey of consciousness itself. Number 9 also appears in other aspects of Jainism, such as the nine-fold path of conduct (navkar mantra) and the nine gems (navratnas) that adorn the feet of the tirthankaras.

The Navkar Mahamantra, recited in silence or spoken aloud, is the audible expression of these truths. It is not a prayer asking for something. It is an alignment. It venerates the liberated ones, the path, and the truth, not in search of reward, but in recognition of what already is. There is no doing in this, it is a being. Nine is the number of completeness because it marks the end of a cycle and the beginning of another. This is reflected in the physical world, but its deeper significance lies in consciousness. When one reaches the point of inner stillness, where doing dissolves into being, and time gives way to timelessness, one stands at the threshold of the 9.