Natural Remedies To Manage High Blood Pressure, Proven By Research

One of the most common lifestyle related health conditions among older adults is high blood pressure or hypertension. According to Dr Amir Hussain, Consultant Physician in Mumbai, high blood pressure can increase the chances of heart disease, stroke, and other serious health issues. Several studies back this too. Fortunately, certain lifestyle changes can go a long way to keep your blood pressure in check. Here are some natural remedies according to Dr Hussain that are simple but powerful when practiced dedicatedly.

Quit Smoking

You don't need a research to know that smoking is injurious to health and not only for blood pressure or heart related issues but smoking adds to several other health issues. Smoking damages your blood vessels, which makes them stiff and narrow due to plaque buildup, which is called atherosclerosis. This makes harder for blood to flow, leading to higher blood pressure over time. If you quit smoking, it will help stabilise blood pressure.

Aerobic Exercise

Cardiovascular exercises raise your heart rate. Walking, jogging, biking, swimming, or dancing are best suitable to strengthen your heart and lower your blood pressure naturally. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity most dats of the week for best results.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lead to increase in blood pressure. Stressful situations related to work, finances, t relationships can take a toll on your cardiovascular system. Practice stress relief techniques like journaling, meditating, yoga, spending time in nature, or engaging in hobbies to help regulate your pressure over time.

Practice Deep Breathing

Slow breathing can calm your nervous system and relax blood vessels. Several studies have noted that deep breathing techniques could lower systolic blood pressure by up to 7 points and diastolic by about 3 points. Try and take out few minutes daily for deep breathing and feel the effect.

Embrace Mindfulness

Mindfulness means being fully present and accepting the moment without judgement. This mental shift can reduce stress and positively impact blood pressure. Several studies have foud that mindfulness leads to drop in systolic blood pressure after a few months. You can choose activities like mindful walking, classical dancing or learning a martial art.

Heart-healthy Diet

Your diet matters when it comes to managing blood pressure and heart health. Diets high in salt, saturated fat and processed foods are linked to high blood pressure. Mediterranean diet have shown positive results. Fill your plate with fruits like berries, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and lean proteins for better blood pressure control.

Prioritise Sleep

Lack of sleep can lead keep your body in stress, which raises blood pressure. Adults should aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Developing a consistent bedtime routine, limiting screen time before bed, and creating a relaxed sleep environment can improve your sleep quality and support heart health.

Limit Alcohol Consumption

If you are consuming alcohol regularly, then you have high chances of high blood pressure over time. Health experts suggest no more than one drink per day for women and two for men. If you have already been diagnosed with high bloods pressure, cutting back, or eliminating alcohol altogether is recommended.

Tips to Monitor Blood Pressure at Home

If you keep a tab o your blood pressure at home, it can help you stay on op of your health. Here's what you need to do get accurate readings:

Measure at the same time each day.

Sit quietly for 5 minutes beforehand.

Use the cuff on bare skin, not over clothing.

Avoid caffeine 30 minutes prior.

Rest your arm at heart level and uncross your legs.

Read More: