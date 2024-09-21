3 Natural Herbs That Can Treat Alzheimer’s Disease, Research

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of brain disease, It is caused by damage to nerve cells (neurons) in the brain. The brain’s neurons are essential to all human activity, including thinking, talking and walking. Worldwide, 55 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, according to Alzheimer's Association report.

The Alzheimer’s Disease International’s, World Alzheimer Report-2022 suggests incorporating culturally relevant activities such as Ayurveda, playing customary games, rangoli making, and bhajan recitals into India’s CST (cognitive stimulation therapy) program. In recent years, the Indian government’s AYUSH program has gained momentum; additionally, WHO’s Traditional Medicine Program also aims to expand the evidence base for utilizing traditional medicines for improving the overall quality of life for dementia patients.

Early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's and Dementia

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

Ayurvedic medicinal plants for Alzheimer's disease

Withania somnifera (Ashwagandha): Commonly known as Ashwagandha or winter cherry a popular ayurvedic plant that has been inspected for therapeutic efficacy against AD. It reverses Alzheimer's disease pathology by enhancing low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein in liver.

Bacopa monnieri (Brahmi): Popularly known as water hyssop or Brahmi, B. monnieri is another ayurvedic plant that has been investigated for its potential efficacy in management of AD. Brahmi is a nootropic ayurvedic herb known to be effective in neurological disorders from ancient times. Numerous approaches including natural and synthetic compounds have been applied against Alzheimer's disease.

Brahmi is a nootropic ayurvedic herb known to be effective in neurological disorders from ancient times. (Getty Images)

Centella asiatica (Gotu Kola):Commonly named Gotu Kola, is an Ayurvedic herb used to enhance memory and nerve function. Extract from the leaves of Gotu Kola (Centella Asiatica) have been used as an alternative medicine for memory improvement in Indian Ayurvedic system of medicine for a long time.